Get ready to simplify your life and supercharge your online presence! We’re thrilled to announce a major update: you can now upload your restaurant menus directly from Listings to Google Business Profiles!
By Leroy Meyer, issued by Social Places
20 Oct 2025
20 Oct 2025
Google Business Profile menus

This isn’t just about moving data; it’s about making it incredibly simple to create a menu that is not only professional but also genuinely captures the attention of hungry customers.

Building a menu that sells

Creating a stunning, functional menu on Google Listings is now easier than ever. Here’s what you can do:

  • Structure your offerings: Start by naming your menu, then organise it with clear sections like “lunch menu,” “starters,” “salads,” “Steaks,” or “desserts.” A well-organised menu helps customers explore your offerings without feeling overwhelmed.
  • Show, don’t just tell: Within each section, add your individual items complete with prices, detailed descriptions, and most importantly, mouth-watering images. A great photo can be the deciding factor for a diner.
  • Highlight dietary needs: Make it simple for everyone to dine with you. You can easily highlight dietary preferences such as Halal, kosher, organic, vegetarian or vegan, helping customers quickly find options that suit their needs.

Speed and simplicity is key

We know your time is valuable, which is why we’ve focused on making the process fast and intuitive:

  • Step-by-step guidance: Our new step-by-step UI guides you through the process, making it easy for anyone to create a polished, functional menu—no tech expertise required!
  • Import for speed: Prefer maximum speed? You can import your menu using a template and have everything ready to go in minutes.
  • Quick updates: Updates are just as quick. Whether you’re swapping in a seasonal favourite, adjusting pricing, or launching a limited-time special, your changes are live in a flash.

Why this matters for your business

By keeping your menu up-to-date and appealing, you make it easier for customers to discover, decide, and dine with you. It’s a win-win: more clarity for them, more visibility for your brand, and more opportunities for your business.

Ready to put your best menu forward? Head to your Listings dashboard and get started today!

An accurate, beautiful menu on Google Listings does more than just inform; it drives business.

Social Places
From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

"Always on Brand"

This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.
