What’s new with Local Pages

Our team has been hard at work rolling out a set of powerful new features and enhancements designed to make Local Pages even more impactful—for both your customers and your business. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new:

New feature: Content workflow for website

We’re excited to introduce the Content Workflow for Website - a flexible new way to create and publish curated content to your Local Pages.

With this feature, you can now build engaging posts and mini-articles tailored specifically for local audiences. Getting started is easy: simply head over to the Social Suite on the dashboard. From there, you can create content on Content Workflow:

Assign content to one or multiple store listings



Upload media such as images



Add compelling copy and headlines



Include any dynamic Call-to-Action (CTA) URLs, including fully Customisable options

Once your content is ready, you can choose how it displays - either as a single content item or in a carousel or row format - giving you greater flexibility in how content is presented on the page. You can also apply unique theme Customisations, such as layout styles and visual enhancements, to better align with your brand’s look and feel.

Expanded SEO enhancements

We’ve taken big steps to improve how your Local Pages perform in search results. These new SEO updates are designed to improve both search engine visibility and user experience:

Meta Tags and Schema Markup: These elements help search engines better understand your content, reduce duplicate content issues, and improve ranking opportunities.



robots.txt and llm.txt Support: We’ve now included support for these files to ensure your pages are correctly indexed and follow best practices for SEO and AI content discovery.



Subtle Loading Screen: A faster, smoother browsing experience improves usability—an important factor in both SEO and user retention.



New Analytics Section: You can now insert Google Tag Manager and Facebook Pixel IDs directly into the Local Pages Config. This makes it easier to track performance and conversions at the page level.

New: FAQs on Local Pages

Local Pages now support Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). This is another great SEO boost - FAQs allow you to surface common queries and answers directly on the page, helping customers find quick information, while also giving search engines more structured data to index. It’s a win for both usability and discoverability.

Other key improvements to Local Pages

In addition to the above, we’ve introduced several new enhancements to improve the overall flexibility and functionality of your Local Pages:

Fully customisable dynamic call-to-action buttons

Telephone Number Display Options: We now support various display formats for telephone numbers, including international and national formats, ensuring your contact details are accessible and clear to all users, regardless of location.



Improved Banner Display Customisation: You now have greater control over how banners appear on your pages. This includes: Adjustable positioning (top, center, bottom)

Text effects like shadows for improved visibility

URL redirects

We’ve introduced a new redirect system using pleaseredirect.me to help clients manage legacy Local Page URLs and QR codes. This mechanism allows clients to seamlessly redirect traffic from outdated or printed links to new, updated Social Places Local Pages. By pointing a CNAME record to our redirect system, all requests are automatically checked and routed to the correct destination if a match is found. Any failed redirects are logged for review, ensuring nothing gets lost. To make managing redirects even easier, upcoming improvements will include advanced filters to streamline the creation and organisation of redirect entries. This ensures a smooth, reliable user experience and reduces the risk of broken links across your marketing materials.

Reports (coming soon):

As part of the latest Local Pages updates, we’re introducing enhanced reporting by sourcing user engagement data directly from Google Analytics. This will allow us to track key user events - such as impressions, clicks, page views, search result appearances, and CTA (call-to-action) interactions. The data will be visualised in a dedicated dashboard, giving clients deeper insights into how their Local Pages are performing.