Social Places Introduce Asset Bank, a game-changing feature for its social suite

1 Sep 2023
By:Leroy Meyer, Issued by: Social Places
Social Places, a leading SA martech agency, operating in over 40 countries and working with 300+ global enterprise brands, is proud to announce the introduction of our newest social suite feature, Asset Bank. Asset Bank is a powerful and user-friendly tool that allows businesses to store, organise, and manage all their digital assets in one place.
Asset Bank is designed to help brands save time, resources, and money while streamlining their operations and improving collaboration. Some of the most essential benefits of digital asset management are the ability to conveniently store all digital assets, distribute and share them effectively, and interact with employees, franchisees, agencies and external stakeholders..

Asset Bank offers a host of exciting features, including:

  • Advanced search and filtering capabilities
  • Comprehensive storage for various formats (social media posts and a range of file types for corporate CI elements).
  • Internal chat widget for collaboration,
  • Campaign allocation.
  • Topics/tags
  • Automatic asset expiry .
  • Asset Bank integrates with content workflow, our social media scheduling tool, allowing franchised brands to seamlessly share head office content for franchisees to distribute to their local pages, eliminating back and forth communication on traditional channels.

    Ryan Haworth, the CEO of Social Places, said: "We are very excited to introduce our upgraded Asset Bank, there are a host of innovative features that will revolutionize the way businesses manage their digital assets. Asset Bank is the result of our continuous pursuit of listening to our customers' feedback. We believe that Asset Bank will help our clients achieve their goals more efficiently by providing them with a centralised home for their brand."

    Social Places is offering a free trial or demo of Asset Bank for interested franchise or multi-location businesses. To learn more about Asset Bank and the Social Suite, visit https://socialplaces.io/asset-bank/ or contact moc.secalplaicos@selas.

    About Social Places

    Social Places is a leading martech company that helps businesses with multiple locations manage their online presence and reputation. Social Places was founded in 2015 and has since grown to serve over 400 clients across 40 countries and various industries. Social Places offers a holistic dashboard for listings, reputation, and social management. Social Places is reimagining the way businesses manage digital assets. Join the future today.

    Contact your account manager or our sales team at oi.secalplaicos@selas for more info.

    Social Places
    From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

    Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

    "Always on Brand"

    This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.

