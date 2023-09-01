Social Places Introduce Asset Bank, a game-changing feature for its social suite

Asset Bank is designed to help brands save time, resources, and money while streamlining their operations and improving collaboration. Some of the most essential benefits of digital asset management are the ability to conveniently store all digital assets, distribute and share them effectively, and interact with employees, franchisees, agencies and external stakeholders..

Ryan Haworth, the CEO of Social Places, said: "We are very excited to introduce our upgraded Asset Bank, there are a host of innovative features that will revolutionize the way businesses manage their digital assets. Asset Bank is the result of our continuous pursuit of listening to our customers' feedback. We believe that Asset Bank will help our clients achieve their goals more efficiently by providing them with a centralised home for their brand."

Social Places is offering a free trial or demo of Asset Bank for interested franchise or multi-location businesses. To learn more about Asset Bank and the Social Suite, visit https://socialplaces.io/asset-bank/ or contact moc.secalplaicos@selas.

About Social Places

Social Places is a leading martech company that helps businesses with multiple locations manage their online presence and reputation. Social Places was founded in 2015 and has since grown to serve over 400 clients across 40 countries and various industries. Social Places offers a holistic dashboard for listings, reputation, and social management. Social Places is reimagining the way businesses manage digital assets. Join the future today.

Contact your account manager or our sales team at oi.secalplaicos@selas for more info.