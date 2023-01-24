Industries

2023 Digital Marketing Customer Journey Survey

24 Jan 2023
Issued by: Social Places
Last call to have your say! The Social Places 2023 Digital Marketing and Customer Journey Survey is coming to a close in less than 2 weeks. We need YOUR input on what drives South African consumers to search, interact and essentially choose which businesses they support. Oh, and we also have to choose the winner for the epic prize of a R5000 Takealot Voucher!
2023 Digital Marketing Customer Journey Survey

"Our annual report has helped local businesses and marketers better understand the impact of how consumer reviews and search behaviour impacts their purchasing decisions. This allows brands to ensure they are making the right decisions on their digital and reputation strategies," says Ashleigh, the co-founder and client services director at Social Places.

Entries will be open until 31 January 2023 and the winner will be announced on 15 February 2023.
Visit the link below to enter:
https://forms.gle/9JoXpBM3rwUigMim6

Terms and Conditions apply: https://socialplaces.io/terms-conditions/

Here are some of our Key findings for 2022:

2023 Digital Marketing Customer Journey Survey
2023 Digital Marketing Customer Journey Survey
2023 Digital Marketing Customer Journey Survey
2023 Digital Marketing Customer Journey Survey
Social Places
From humble beginnings in 2013, manually aggregating customer Reviews and updating Listings. Our platform has since expanded to include a listings portal, full omni-channel CRM system, AI, ChatBot, Social Media offering and Bookings system.

Our vision has always been to be an all-inclusive Marketing Technology provider, to always innovate, be agile and empower our customers.

"Always on Brand"

This is the essence of a successful brand and Social Places embodies this mantra in everything we offer. Your brand's info, reputation, conversation & offering is always on in the digital world - Make sure it is Always on Brand.

