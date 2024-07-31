Social Places introduce local pages and Bing integration

In today’s digital landscape, brands with multiple locations face a unique challenge: maintaining a consistent and compelling online presence across all their outlets. This is where local pages empower your multi-location brand to thrive in the local search landscape.

What are local pages?

These are dedicated website pages for each of your locations. These local pages seamlessly blend in with the overall aesthetics and design of your website and are built, hosted, and maintained by the team here at Social Places, ensuring a cohesive and consistent user experience. Plus, you can effortlessly update your business listings across multiple channels and website simultaneously, streamlining your online presence management. This effective approach will lead to enhanced organic search rankings as well as save your marketing team countless hours.

These pages are designed to provide potential customers with all the essential information they need about your local store, including:

Address, phone number, and operating hours



High-quality photos and videos



Detailed descriptions of products and services offered



Customer reviews and ratings



Links to social media profiles



Special offers and promotions (coming soon)

Local pages are optimised for local search engines like Google, ensuring that your locations appear prominently in search results when customers are looking for businesses like yours in their area.

Enhanced local search visibility and key features:

Climb the SERP ladder: Local pages leverage the power of Social Places' Local Listings Management system, ensuring your locations are accurately listed and optimised across major search engines like Google, Apple, Facebook and Bing. This translates to higher search rankings, putting your brand at the fingertips of potential customers searching for your products or services in their area.

Effortless meta tags: Say goodbye to juggling code and worrying about meta tag accuracy. With Social Places, managing your local pages is a breeze, including dynamically updating meta tags, title tags, and descriptions right from our user-friendly dashboard.

Flexible content layouts: Select from a variety of content layout options to create visually engaging and informative pages tailored to each location.

Automated page management: Say goodbye to manual updates! Our system automatically generates or removes pages when new branches or locations open or close, ensuring your online presence remains up-to-date.

Optimised page speed: Enjoy lightning-fast page load times, improves your SEO success, and creates an enhanced user experience.

Benefits of local pages for multi-location brands:

1. Increased visibility: Local pages help your locations rank higher in organic search results, making them more easily discoverable by potential customers in their specific area. This can significantly increase foot traffic and sales for each location.

2. Improved brand consistency: Local pages allow you to maintain a consistent brand image across all your locations while still providing location-specific information. This builds trust and familiarity with your brand, increasing customer loyalty.

3. Enhanced customer engagement: Local pages provide a platform for your customers to easily call, navigate or see relevant details like opening hours for each of your locations.

4. Streamlined local management: With Social Places’ local pages, you can manage all your local listings and content from one central dashboard. This saves time and resources, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business.

5. Data-driven insights: Local pages provide valuable data and analytics about customer behavior at your individual locations. This information can be used to tailor your marketing campaigns and optimise your online presence for each location.

Speak to our Social Places team about getting your business setup wth Local pages to start ranking your locations in local organic search results.

This integration equips brands with critical data for more comprehensive reporting on metrics like impressions, searches, drives and calls. Leveraging these data-driven insights helps you comprehend customer preferences and adapt your offerings to meet their needs. Such a targeted strategy leads to improved customer satisfaction and higher conversion rates. Reports are provided at both brand and location levels, with customisable reporting views and widgets that enable you to tailor the reports to various stakeholders’ needs.

Social Places launches Bing integration

Social Places, a leading SaaS MarTech agency, has recently announced an exciting integration with Microsoft Bing, further expanding its robust network of listings integrations. This collaboration together with their recently updated Apple integration represents a major advancement in their service offerings, especially considering Bing’s market presence.

Bing, the popular Microsoft product, holds a significant share in the desktop search market, accounting for about 36%. It’s the default search engine on over 1.5 billion Windows devices. Additionally, Bing extends its capabilities to various platforms and directories, such as ChatGPT, Xbox, Outlook, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft Teams, demonstrating its wide-reaching influence in the digital space.

The integration with Social Places allows clients to effortlessly update critical location information, including trading hours, contact details, and other attributes. This streamlined process is vital for businesses managing multiple locations, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information across platforms.

Our integration network

Bing’s integration offers notable enhancements in reporting functionalities. Clients can now receive detailed insights into search impressions, engagement metrics (like clicks, calls, and navigation requests), and overall brand and store performance.

Ryan Haworth, the CEO of Social Places, commented on this integration. He noted, “Our partnership with Microsoft Bing marks a pivotal step in our journey to offer comprehensive and scalable location marketing solutions. Bing’s extensive market reach and advanced features will immensely benefit our clients, allowing them to harness the full potential of their online presence.”

For businesses interested in leveraging this new integration, Social Places encourages contacting their account manager or reaching out to the sales team for more information. This integration promises to deliver enhanced visibility and control over multi-location listings, making it a valuable addition for businesses looking to optimise their online presence.




