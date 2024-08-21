In pursuit of the power of Creative Problem Solving

Sometimes finding your personal “Power Zone” - the space that feels authentic, and where you feel you bring the most value to the table - takes time. Well, for me it did.

Source: © 123rf 123rf The power of Creative Problem Solving is what Eve Langkilde has come to believe in, and what she will spend the rest of her career persuing

Did I always feel like a media person? No, I actually never truly felt like a media person!

I have worked in this fascinating and fast-paced world of media for 30 years, but creativity is deeply rooted in my DNA.

Both my parents were artists, my mother a painter, and my father a sculptor. My father, Reginald Pennington, created the Loeries bird that is still handed out today to the top creative thinkers in Africa.

Square peg in a round hole

I have always felt like a “square peg in a round hole”. I went into the media side of advertising believing at the time that the data-driven discipline was miles apart from the “fluffy creative side” and therefore far more likely to make me money (ha ha).

But I always felt like I was wired a little differently from many of the media people I worked with.

When I joined Ogilvy, I felt like I had stepped into to a whole new world of possibility where media was part of something greater, and when I joined TBWA, I found my tribe! Through the rest of my career, I have found myself.

My creativity is hard-wired in my DNA, and I have come to know that I am a Creative Problem Solver who happens to also be pretty good at media.

Creativity to move commercial success

I believe deeply in the power of creativity, but what’s important is that Creativity without commercial impact is simply art.

In business, it needs to move people, but it also needs to drive commercial success.

It’s not just me who is a believer - the power of Creativity and creative problem solving has been proven time and again. Brands like Apple, Nike, Google, and Heinz (to name a few) have adopted this as their core identity and growth driver.

A critical part of the media discipline

What does this have to do with me? I have found my “Power Zone”, and it finally feels like it fits comfortably. I am a Creative Problem Solver.

I employ the power of creativity as a critical part of the media discipline (or at least how I practice it).

Media has got so stuck on the numbers and been seduced by the power of progress and technology, that they have forgotten the truth.

There is a very big difference between “served versus seen”. (A term coined by the very brilliant Dr Karen Nelson Field.)

Creativity requires direction

How do I try to encourage Creative Problem Solving instead of “crosses on schedules” or just “doing media”? Through deliberate process.

Creativity thrives in chaos, but creativity with commercial gain requires direction, inspiration, active interrogation and care.

What makes it work

Here are some things that make it work, even with multiple stakeholders.