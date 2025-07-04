Digital News Transformation Fund inaugural Board announced

South Africa’s new Digital News Transformation Fund has announced the appointment of its inaugural Board, tasked with steering South Africa’s new R144m initiative to strengthen the country’s qualifying independent publishers, including community and local-language outlets.

South Africa’s new Digital News Transformation Fund has announced the appointment of its inaugural Board (Image supplied)

Comprised of a diverse group of respected media leaders, the appointment of a government representative to the Board is being finalised.

The Fund is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), independently administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

The inaugural Board will provide strategic direction, ensure transparent governance, and uphold the Fund’s public interest mandate as it prepares to launch its first call for proposals in August.

Board Composition

Co-chairs

Vincent Maher - CEO, Broadband

Anetta Mangxaba - Chair, AIP and CEO, Dizindaba Media

Board members

Styli Charalambous - co-founder & CEO, Daily Maverick

Marietta Lombard - editor-in-chief, Caxton Greater Johannesburg Metro)

Mbali Dhlomo – founder, Intuthuko Newspaper

Sebenzile Nkambule - regional director, MDIF

Advisors

Dr Kate Skinner, executive director, AIP

Izak Minnaar - media consultant

Day to day leadership

The day-to-day leadership will be provided by Leanne Kunz as head of fund.

She brings extensive experience in digital media, newsroom innovation and capacity-building, and will lead programme implementation as the Fund prepares to launch its first call for proposals in August.

“We will back initiatives that modernise newsrooms, expand audiences and diversify income streams, anything from overhauling CMS and data architecture to piloting new products, membership models and inventive commercial experiments,” says Kunz.

Crucially, every grant will be paired with hands-on training, mentorship and peer-to-peer support, so publishers gain the skills and confidence to embed these changes and build resilient, community-serving journalism for the long term.”

Backbone of local democracy

Anetta Mangxaba, co-chair says, “Independent publishers - big and small, urban and rural, across all our languages - are the backbone of local democracy and community development.

“We are often the first to tell our communities’ stories and the last to leave when the spotlight fades.

She adds, “This Fund is a crucial step toward ensuring that small to medium independent publishers, not just AIP members, have the resources they need to survive and thrive.

“Our goal is true accessibility, fairness, and meaningful, on-the-ground transformation that strengthens media diversity and empowers local voices.”

Governance model

The Fund’s governance model is built to ensure transparency, fairness and long-term impact.

The Board will provide strategic oversight, with specialist advisors contributing deep sector expertise, while funding decisions will be made independently by an Adjudication Committee, guided by a clearly defined eligibility framework.

First funding cycle

The following timeline outlines key dates for the Digital News Transformation Fund’s first funding cycle: