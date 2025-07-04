Trending
Jobs
- Senior Researcher Johannesburg
- Travel Researcher/Writer Johannesburg
- Media Planning Manager Cape Town
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
- Web Content Editor Johannesburg
- Afrikaans Journalist Centurion
- Sales Representative Pretoria
- Data Operations Specialist / Media Data Coordinator Cape Town
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Journalist Intern Johannesburg
Digital News Transformation Fund inaugural Board announced
Comprised of a diverse group of respected media leaders, the appointment of a government representative to the Board is being finalised.
The Fund is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), independently administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.
The inaugural Board will provide strategic direction, ensure transparent governance, and uphold the Fund’s public interest mandate as it prepares to launch its first call for proposals in August.
The appointment of a government representative to the Board is being finalised.
Board Composition
Co-chairs
Vincent Maher - CEO, Broadband
Anetta Mangxaba - Chair, AIP and CEO, Dizindaba Media
Board members
Styli Charalambous - co-founder & CEO, Daily Maverick
Marietta Lombard - editor-in-chief, Caxton Greater Johannesburg Metro)
Mbali Dhlomo – founder, Intuthuko Newspaper
Sebenzile Nkambule - regional director, MDIF
Advisors
Dr Kate Skinner, executive director, AIP
Izak Minnaar - media consultant
Day to day leadership
The day-to-day leadership will be provided by Leanne Kunz as head of fund.
She brings extensive experience in digital media, newsroom innovation and capacity-building, and will lead programme implementation as the Fund prepares to launch its first call for proposals in August.
“We will back initiatives that modernise newsrooms, expand audiences and diversify income streams, anything from overhauling CMS and data architecture to piloting new products, membership models and inventive commercial experiments,” says Kunz.
Crucially, every grant will be paired with hands-on training, mentorship and peer-to-peer support, so publishers gain the skills and confidence to embed these changes and build resilient, community-serving journalism for the long term.”
Backbone of local democracy
Anetta Mangxaba, co-chair says, “Independent publishers - big and small, urban and rural, across all our languages - are the backbone of local democracy and community development.
“We are often the first to tell our communities’ stories and the last to leave when the spotlight fades.
She adds, “This Fund is a crucial step toward ensuring that small to medium independent publishers, not just AIP members, have the resources they need to survive and thrive.
“Our goal is true accessibility, fairness, and meaningful, on-the-ground transformation that strengthens media diversity and empowers local voices.”
Governance model
The Fund’s governance model is built to ensure transparency, fairness and long-term impact.
The Board will provide strategic oversight, with specialist advisors contributing deep sector expertise, while funding decisions will be made independently by an Adjudication Committee, guided by a clearly defined eligibility framework.
First funding cycle
The following timeline outlines key dates for the Digital News Transformation Fund’s first funding cycle:
- 25 August 2025: Launch & call for proposals
- 21 September 2025: Applications close
- 22 September – 27 October 2025: Adjudication & due diligence
- 27 October – 9 November 2025: Board ratification
- 10 November – 7 December 2025: Contracting and disbursements (upon receipt of signed contracts)
- 12 January 2026: Training starts
Related
Watch video of suspended IDT CEO offering a bribe to Daily Maverick journalist 1 hour Attention is the new currency: SA's first human data study 5 hours The Brief: Real-time relevance with long-view insight 2 days Gibs announces first cohort of Executive Programme in Media Leadership 1 Aug 2025 Woolies announces a retail first: Life-changing benefits for thousands of employees 1 Aug 2025 The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation 1 Aug 2025