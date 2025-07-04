How South Africa’s new film visa is rewriting the script for tourism

There’s a magic to the way South Africa tells its stories. From those rich township tales and sun-kissed coastlines, and from the echoes of struggle to the rise of a new generation, South Africa’s films have always been love letters to a land layered with beauty and hope. And when our stories are told through film, the world’s audiences don’t just watch, they feel, and they connect.

Thanks to the launch of the brand-new Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES) visa, the country can now roll out even more red carpets for global film, TV, and creative productions. Designed to fast-track access for international cast, crew, and creatives, the STAGES visa is more than a travel solution; it’s a bold signal that South Africa is open for filming, for business, and for unforgettable journeys.

This is a game-changer. The STAGES visa allows global productions to move faster, dream bigger, and shoot smoother while making sure local communities, creatives, and our tourism economy all share in the spotlight.

Policy meets promotion: A winning combo

With the STAGES, the film and tourism sectors are aligned like never before. But it doesn’t stop at visas, strategic regulation, streamlined policy, and powerful global marketing are the ultimate trilogy for growth.

South Africa isn’t just a location – it’s a story waiting to be experienced and a feeling that lingers long after the credits roll. And now, thanks to this progressive new visa policy, South Africa is a place where creativity and community come together to spark real transformation.

The STAGES visa gives us the agility of access. Our marketing gives us reach. Together, they turn awareness into action and interest into arrivals. This is how we move from scene to screen.

Thembi Sehloho, Chief Marketing Officer, South African Tourism

Film: The hidden hero of destination marketing

Movies and series don’t just entertain, they inspire movement. One wide shot of the Karoo’s golden dunes, a sunrise over Tsitsikamma’s forests, or a high-speed urban chase through downtown Joburg, and viewers across the world are inspired to pack their bags and come visit South Africa. This phenomenon is real, and South Africa is ready to ride the wave.

For decades, South African locations, crews, and creatives have quietly powered blockbusters and inspired global audiences. But now, the country is stepping fully into the spotlight, ready to reclaim its place as not just a stunning backdrop, but as a bold, competitive force in the global film and tourism economy.

"We have what audiences crave, authenticity, diversity, and cinematic magic," says Azania Muendane from Locations Africa. "The STAGES visa shows we are serious about competing globally, not just with stunning locations, but with seamless entry processes and world-class service.

"It is not just about generating film revenue," adds Wandile Molebatsi, executive producer at Coal Stove Productions and creative economy advocate. "It’s transport booked, guesthouses filled, caterers hired, and towns transformed."

According to the November 2024 Olsberg SPI white pages on Global Film and Television Production Incentives, "the core opportunity for most public authorities is to stimulate the filming of high-value film and television projects and the cross-industry investment that this activity generates.

"In some cases, these types of productions have the ability to inject hundreds of millions of dollars of direct expenditure into a country’s economy, often in a relatively short timeframe. The majority of this production expenditure goes towards salaries, creating high-quality jobs."

A G20 moment – Creative industries on the global stage

With South Africa hosting the G20 Summit, the timing couldn’t be better. Film isn’t just art, it’s infrastructure. It drives logistics, hospitality, energy, and services. Molebatsi, who’s also a founding member of Creative 20 (C20), sees this as the perfect opportunity to elevate creative industries as pillars of economic growth and transformation.

"We’re not just making movies," he says. "We’re creating jobs, telling our stories, and building a globally competitive economy."

Film has the power to shift perception, inspire wanderlust, and fuel economies. This visa brings it all together, including visibility, viability, and value. That’s the kind of story worth telling because here, every lens captures more than a scene; it captures a soul.

South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy on screen and in person through our welcoming people, our beautiful landscapes and our unique culture.