Qatar Airways expands winter flights, adds 35 to Africa

Qatar Airways has increased flights to over 15 global destinations in its winter schedule, including a significant boost to Africa with 35 weekly flights across key cities.

Operating through its Doha hub at Hamad International Airport, the airline continues to provide expanded travel options worldwide.

Increased frequencies on major routes

Africa

• South Africa: Cape Town (up to 12 weekly flights), Johannesburg (18 weekly flights)

• Morocco: Casablanca (5 weekly flights)

Europe

• United Kingdom: London Heathrow (up to 10 daily flights), Manchester (up to 24 weekly flights)

• Ireland: Dublin (17 weekly flights)

• Germany: Berlin and Frankfurt (up to 21 weekly flights each)

• Spain: Madrid (17 weekly flights)

Asia & Americas

• Japan: Tokyo Narita (up to 14 weekly flights)

• Thailand: Phuket (4 daily flights)

• Brazil: São Paulo (18 weekly flights)

• Canada: Toronto (7 weekly flights)

• Maldives: Malé (4 daily flights)

Middle East

• UAE: Abu Dhabi (6 daily flights), Sharjah (7 weekly flights)

The airline will also launch flights from Melbourne to Doha in partnership with Virgin Australia, increasing service to three daily flights, and will restart flights to Canberra.

Fleet and connectivity

Qatar Airways operates a fleet of 54 Boeing 777s equipped with Starlink onboard Wi-Fi, free for passengers. The airline is installing Starlink on its Airbus A350 fleet, with completion planned within the next year.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer Thierry Antinori said: "Qatar Airways is consistently witnessing a steady rise in demand for our 5-star services to some of the most prominent destinations in the world, most notably for London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.

"This winter, in partnership with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia will launch flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing capacity to three daily flights between the two cities. Qatar Airways will also restart services to Canberra, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing connectivity between Australia and the world.

"The latest increase in flight frequency is testament to our continual and unmatched enhancements of experiences for our passengers travelling through the Best Airport in the Middle East – our hub, Hamad International Airport."