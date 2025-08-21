South Africa’s music scene can transform into the 'World’s Official Party Nation'

South Africa is a global pulse - throbbing with Gqom, Afro-Tech, Three-Step, Lekompo, and the unstoppable Amapiano.

Andile Mathobela, popularly known as The Journalist. Image supplied

These genres are more than sound, they are our creative currency, cherished not only at home but across continents.

I urgently propose that we harness them to brand our nation as the world’s “Party Nation”, activating tourism, stimulating the creative economy, and solving youth unemployment, all year-round.

The sound of opportunity: stats speak loudly

Amapiano’s meteoric rise: In 2022, the genre amassed 1.9 billion streams on Spotify, with streams outside sub-Saharan Africa climbing over 563% in two years.



Royalty growth: In 2023, South African artists earned R256m from Spotify alone — a 240% jump since 2019.



Amapiano’s doubling: From just 34 million Spotify streams in 2019 to 102 million by end 2020.



Gqom’s global boom: A staggering 5,732% increase in streams since 2018.



Tourism impact already underway: Amapiano has been singled out as a key draw for international visitors, especially from the US.

Why this could work economically and culturally

Year round appeal

With party seasons covering all months - from Gqom-fueled Durban nights to Amapiano festivals in Gauteng and emerging Lekompo in Limpopo - events can be staggered across provinces for continuous tourist flow.

Youth empowerment and job creation

Over 33% unemployment (especially among youth) can be tackled by formalising creative roles: event production, artist management, marketing, tourism services, hospitality, merchandise, and tech support.

Provinces as cultural gateways

Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal offer rugged coastlines, historical landmarks, and natural beauty.

Combining these draws with music festivals creates immersive getaway packages.

Imagine a weekend retreat that pairs a hike in Tsitsikamma with a late-night Gqom party, or a safari in Addo followed by an Amapiano beach festival.

Global brand appeal

With over 920 million Amapiano streams, poised to hit one billion on Spotify, South Africa’s sound is already international. We must capitalise on this by curating global tours and festivals akin to an “Ibiza model,” but authentically Mzansi.

Digital amplification and return on investment

Platforms like TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube have propelled our sound globally. Imagine leveraging those same platforms to market national festivals, targeting diaspora audiences and dance culture communities worldwide.

A 5 year GDP boost hypothesis

If streaming alone gave R256m in 2023, pairing that with festival revenue, tourism spend, merchandising, accommodation, crafting, transport, and food — conservatively boosting revenue by 1,000%, we’d see R2.56bn flowing into the economy from the music-tourism nexus alone.

With steady compound annual growth from cross-sector partnerships, GDP contributions from music-based tourism could grow by R3–5bn over five years.

Policy recommendations

“Official Party Nation” brand

A national campaign that brands SA as the world's music-driven destination.

Provincial tour circuits

Annual music-tourism routes, e.g., “Dance the Wild Coast,” “Drakensberg Beats,” “Gqom Coast Crawl.”

Incentives for local creators

Grants, low-interest loans, training for DJs, producers, event planners, media creators, especially in townships.

Global festival partnerships

Partner with international festivals (Tomorrowland, Ultra) for SA-themed stages or touring delegations.

Music-tourism data dashboards

Real-time analytics for streaming growth, event attendance, and tourist demographics.

Creative hubs in townships

Build infrastructure where homemade studios become professional incubators — generating local jobs, training, and export talent.

Cross-sector collaboration

Tourism + Arts + Education + Transportation + Aviation to create seamless offerings and pricing packages.

In closing

Music moved us during lockdowns. South African youth turned to homemade studios, social media, and streaming to breathe life into their talent.

Now, with Gqom, Amapiano, Afro-Tech, Lekompo, and Three-Step spinning globally, we have the wind behind us.

Let’s transform our creative energy into national economic energy.

By positioning South Africa as the Party Nation of the world, we not only export culture, we import economic growth, pride, global attention, and most importantly, opportunity for youth.