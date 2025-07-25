South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaDentsuIgnition GroupVicinity MediaDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTechsys DigitalSappiRogerwilcoOnPoint PRMedia24Edge GrowthPublicis Groupe AfricaKLAKantarPenquinEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Breaking barriers: How these Pitch Den winners are redefining South Africa’s creative economy

    A new wave of creative entrepreneurs is building businesses across South Africa through the Debut Fund Programme, funded by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and implemented by Business and Arts South Africa (Basa).
    Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
    25 Jul 2025
    25 Jul 2025
    Breaking barriers: How these Pitch Den winners are redefining South Africa&#x2019;s creative economy

    As part of the programme’s Hlanganisa Phase, Basa introduced the Pitch Den presentations, an energetic platform where 203 emerging creatives from all nine provinces pitched their creative business ideas to a panel of industry experts. With just four minutes to present, participants were challenged to think beyond art and embrace entrepreneurship, strategy, and innovation.

    From fashion designers and filmmakers to authors, digital producers, and multidisciplinary performers, the participants displayed a bold vision for South Africa’s creative economy. Selected recipients were awarded Pitch Den grants, providing seed funding to bring their ideas to life and accelerate their ventures. Out of 203 participants, 53 were awarded Pitch Den grants ranging from R8,800 to R30,000 — a total investment of R581,000. In recognition of their work, Basa is rolling out a digital storytelling campaign to spotlight their journeys, celebrate their impact, and showcase how creativity and entrepreneurship go hand in hand.

    The impact is clear. An impressive 87% of participants developed actionable marketing strategies, 83% refined their brand identities, and 70% formed new partnerships and collaborations. These figures highlight a powerful shift—young creatives are embracing their roles as business owners and economic contributors.

    Nomkhosi Houghton, Basa’s acting programmes manager, notes, “The Pitch Den has been one of the most transformative moments in the Debut journey. It demonstrates what happens when we support creatives as both visionaries and entrepreneurs.”

    Across the country, recipients are building impactful projects. In the Northern Cape, with a Pitch Den grant of R12,000, filmmaker and curator Frellet Koope has launched two notable projects: a film in production alongside acclaimed director, Vincent Moloi, and the Eagle’s Eye exhibition which honoured the late journalist, Vusi Tukakgomo.

    In Gauteng with a Pitch Den grant of R12,000, author and publisher, Julia Lemekwane’s Royal Books publishing company, is dedicated to empowering marginalised writers whose work is in South African languages. Through her business, she also provided editorial mentorship to emerging African writers.

    Read more: creative economy, Business and Arts SA, creative entrepreneurs
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz