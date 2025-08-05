Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Researcher Johannesburg
- Travel Researcher/Writer Johannesburg
- Media Planning Manager Cape Town
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
- Web Content Editor Johannesburg
- Afrikaans Journalist Centurion
- Sales Representative Pretoria
- Data Operations Specialist / Media Data Coordinator Cape Town
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Journalist Intern Johannesburg
Basa board nominations now open
Established in 1997 as a pioneering collaboration between government and the private sector, Basa has consistently championed creative-business partnerships that unlock new possibilities. Today, as we enter a new phase of growth and purpose, we are looking for leaders who share our commitment to building a more vibrant and inclusive sector, where the nexus of business and the arts is maximised to drive innovation, create sustainable livelihoods, and amplify the cultural and economic value of the creative sector.
The current board comprises eight non-executive directors and one executive director, who guide the organisation’s strategy, governance, and compliance. Appointments are made with consideration for both capability and the need for an agile, effective governance structure.
The nominations process is overseen by the governance committee, which is responsible for stewarding good governance and ensuring the Board reflects the diverse skills, perspectives, and experiences essential to Basa’s evolving role.
Eligibility criteria for nominees
Basa seeks directors who will actively contribute to shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and impactful creative economy. Nominees should demonstrate the expertise and commitment to support areas such as fundraising, marketing, policy and governance, financial oversight, and strategic partnerships. Directors are strategically involved rather than operationally active.
Preference will be given to Basa members, as well as individuals with significant experience in and a passion for the creative economy. Nominees should ideally have a minimum of five years’ cumulative experience in one or more of the following capacities:
- Director of a listed company
- Director of an unlisted company
- Director or equivalent position in a public sector body (incorporated or statutory)
- Director or equivalent in a substantial not-for-profit (NPO) organisation
- Director or equivalent in an arts or arts-affiliated organisation
- Proven business experience
Nominees should also possess the necessary expertise and willingness to serve on one or more of Basa’s expert committees, including the:
- Risk and audit committee
- Marketing committee
- Human resources committee
- Governance committee
- New business initiatives committee
Term and service
Board Directors serve a three-year term on a voluntary, unpaid basis. The Governance Committee retains discretion over the application of the qualification criteria to ensure the right blend of skills and perspectives.
Submission of nominations
- Nominations must include the following:
- The name of the nominator
- A letter of motivation from the nominator
- A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominee
- Written acceptance of the nomination from the nominee.
Submissions should be directed to Zanele Bhengu at: az.oc.asab@BelenaZ
Deadline for submissions:
25 August 2025 at 5pm
Please note that late submissions will not be considered.
Join us in co-creating Basa's next chapter — where bold ideas, shared value, and deep partnerships drive the creative economy forward.
- Basa board nominations now open05 Aug 11:22
- Breaking barriers: How these Pitch Den winners are redefining South Africa’s creative economy25 Jul 13:57
- Why South African business must stop regurgitating CSI models and start funding the future18 Jul 12:50
- Business and Arts South Africa appoints Beth Arendse as new CEO24 Jun 09:43
- Basa at RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2025: Putting South Africa’s creative sector on the global map14 May 12:39
Related
Why South African business must stop regurgitating CSI models and start funding the future 18 Jul 2025 Basa joins efforts to save the Johannesburg Art Gallery collection with other concerned organisations 18 Dec 2024 Request for quotations: Appointment of a service provider for the provision of recruitment services 4 Nov 2024 Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) welcomes new board members 30 Oct 2024 Debut Programme Hlanganisa Pitch Den: Empowering South Africa’s next creative entrepreneurs 4 Oct 2024 Nominations open for boards of PIC, Sasria and Land Bank 1 Oct 2024