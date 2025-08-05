Basa board nominations now open

Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) invites nominations to fill three vacancies on its board of directors. This is an exciting opportunity to help steer Basa’s evolution as it strengthens partnerships, drives innovation, and expands impact across South Africa’s creative economy.

Established in 1997 as a pioneering collaboration between government and the private sector, Basa has consistently championed creative-business partnerships that unlock new possibilities. Today, as we enter a new phase of growth and purpose, we are looking for leaders who share our commitment to building a more vibrant and inclusive sector, where the nexus of business and the arts is maximised to drive innovation, create sustainable livelihoods, and amplify the cultural and economic value of the creative sector.

The current board comprises eight non-executive directors and one executive director, who guide the organisation’s strategy, governance, and compliance. Appointments are made with consideration for both capability and the need for an agile, effective governance structure.

The nominations process is overseen by the governance committee, which is responsible for stewarding good governance and ensuring the Board reflects the diverse skills, perspectives, and experiences essential to Basa’s evolving role.

Eligibility criteria for nominees

Basa seeks directors who will actively contribute to shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and impactful creative economy. Nominees should demonstrate the expertise and commitment to support areas such as fundraising, marketing, policy and governance, financial oversight, and strategic partnerships. Directors are strategically involved rather than operationally active.

Preference will be given to Basa members, as well as individuals with significant experience in and a passion for the creative economy. Nominees should ideally have a minimum of five years’ cumulative experience in one or more of the following capacities:

Director of a listed company



Director of an unlisted company



Director or equivalent position in a public sector body (incorporated or statutory)



Director or equivalent in a substantial not-for-profit (NPO) organisation



Director or equivalent in an arts or arts-affiliated organisation



Proven business experience

Nominees should also possess the necessary expertise and willingness to serve on one or more of Basa’s expert committees, including the:

Risk and audit committee



Marketing committee



Human resources committee



Governance committee



New business initiatives committee

Term and service

Board Directors serve a three-year term on a voluntary, unpaid basis. The Governance Committee retains discretion over the application of the qualification criteria to ensure the right blend of skills and perspectives.

Submission of nominations

Nominations must include the following:



The name of the nominator



A letter of motivation from the nominator



A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominee



Written acceptance of the nomination from the nominee.

Submissions should be directed to Zanele Bhengu at: az.oc.asab@BelenaZ

Deadline for submissions:

25 August 2025 at 5pm

Please note that late submissions will not be considered.

Join us in co-creating Basa's next chapter — where bold ideas, shared value, and deep partnerships drive the creative economy forward.



