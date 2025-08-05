South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoHellopeterOFM RadioProduct of the Year South AfricaMultiChoiceDentsuInsight SurveyEverlyticKLADaily MaverickPrimedia BroadcastingMediaHeads 360DMASABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Basa board nominations now open

    Business and Arts South Africa NPC (Basa) invites nominations to fill three vacancies on its board of directors. This is an exciting opportunity to help steer Basa’s evolution as it strengthens partnerships, drives innovation, and expands impact across South Africa’s creative economy.
    Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
    5 Aug 2025
    5 Aug 2025
    Basa board nominations now open

    Established in 1997 as a pioneering collaboration between government and the private sector, Basa has consistently championed creative-business partnerships that unlock new possibilities. Today, as we enter a new phase of growth and purpose, we are looking for leaders who share our commitment to building a more vibrant and inclusive sector, where the nexus of business and the arts is maximised to drive innovation, create sustainable livelihoods, and amplify the cultural and economic value of the creative sector.

    The current board comprises eight non-executive directors and one executive director, who guide the organisation’s strategy, governance, and compliance. Appointments are made with consideration for both capability and the need for an agile, effective governance structure.

    The nominations process is overseen by the governance committee, which is responsible for stewarding good governance and ensuring the Board reflects the diverse skills, perspectives, and experiences essential to Basa’s evolving role.

    Eligibility criteria for nominees

    Basa seeks directors who will actively contribute to shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and impactful creative economy. Nominees should demonstrate the expertise and commitment to support areas such as fundraising, marketing, policy and governance, financial oversight, and strategic partnerships. Directors are strategically involved rather than operationally active.

    Preference will be given to Basa members, as well as individuals with significant experience in and a passion for the creative economy. Nominees should ideally have a minimum of five years’ cumulative experience in one or more of the following capacities:

    • Director of a listed company
    • Director of an unlisted company
    • Director or equivalent position in a public sector body (incorporated or statutory)
    • Director or equivalent in a substantial not-for-profit (NPO) organisation
    • Director or equivalent in an arts or arts-affiliated organisation
    • Proven business experience

    Nominees should also possess the necessary expertise and willingness to serve on one or more of Basa’s expert committees, including the:

    • Risk and audit committee
    • Marketing committee
    • Human resources committee
    • Governance committee
    • New business initiatives committee

    Term and service

    Board Directors serve a three-year term on a voluntary, unpaid basis. The Governance Committee retains discretion over the application of the qualification criteria to ensure the right blend of skills and perspectives.

    Submission of nominations

    • Nominations must include the following:
    • The name of the nominator
    • A letter of motivation from the nominator
    • A detailed curriculum vitae (CV) of the nominee
    • Written acceptance of the nomination from the nominee.

    Submissions should be directed to Zanele Bhengu at: az.oc.asab@BelenaZ

    Deadline for submissions:
    25 August 2025 at 5pm
    Please note that late submissions will not be considered.

    Join us in co-creating Basa's next chapter — where bold ideas, shared value, and deep partnerships drive the creative economy forward.

    Read more: Business and Arts South Africa, strategic partnerships, board nominations
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz