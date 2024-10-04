Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuBoundlessBusiness and Arts South AfricaHoorah DigitalSo InteractiveOFM RadioThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMachine_Smile 90.4FMMann MadeHelmUrban Brew StudiosRed & YellowOnPoint PRLevergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media

Debut Programme Hlanganisa Pitch Den: Empowering South Africa’s next creative entrepreneurs

Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
4 Oct 2024
4 Oct 2024
The Debut Programme, a proud initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) presents the Hlanganisa Pitch Den, a transformative platform aimed at nurturing South Africa’s emerging creative entrepreneurs.
Debut Programme Hlanganisa Pitch Den: Empowering South Africa&#x2019;s next creative entrepreneurs

From 23 to 30 September 2024, 200 talented participants presented their innovative business ideas, honed over three months of intensive training. The Hlanganisa Pitch Den was designed to help them refine, present, and elevate their business concepts in front of influential industry leaders. Throughout the past week, participants pitched their ideas in a fast-paced, high-impact format: four minutes to present, followed by a three-minute Q&A session with a distinguished panel of judges.

"The Hlanganisa Pitch Den is the highest point of the participants’ three months of intensive training, offering a platform where emerging creative entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas not just to impress, but to ignite real change. It’s a moment for bold, innovative ventures to shine," said Zanele Madiba, Basa programmes manager. "The most outstanding pitches will secure launch grants and advance to the prestigious Catalyst Phase, which is the final stage of the Debut Programme, where they will receive further support to turn their ideas into thriving enterprises."

Participants not only sharpened their business skills, but also their strategic thinking around marketing, creative development, and financial management. The event featured multimedia presentations and interactive demonstrations, allowing entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas in diverse and engaging ways. It inspired confidence and fostered innovation, offering participants an opportunity to gain critical experience in a competitive yet supportive environment.

The Hlanganisa Pitch Den was a turning point for these aspiring creative entrepreneurs, setting them on a path to achieve personal success and make meaningful contributions to their communities and the broader creative sector. It was not just about pitching creative ideas, it was about empowering a new generation of creative entrepreneurs who will shape the future of South Africa’s cultural and economic landscape.

Meet the adjudicators

Olwethuthando Twalo is a multifaceted leader, an accomplished writer, a digital skills facilitator, and a philanthropist. As the founder of the Iqhayiya Foundation, he is dedicated to community upliftment through technology and education. His expertise in project management, stakeholder engagement, and advocacy has made a tangible impact on issues ranging from education to combating sexual abuse. With a background in marketing consultancy and fundraising, Twalo offers participants invaluable insight into building sustainable, socially conscious business ventures.

Lerato Matolodi is a Johannesburg-based dancer, choreographer, and poet, she brings a wealth of experience in the performing arts and social advocacy. Having created and performed works tackling sensitive topics like gender-based violence and inequality, Matolodi uses art as a vehicle for transformation. Her work focuses on empowering young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through the arts.

Tshepiso Poho is a chartered accountant and creative director. As the former managing director of Cap City Records, he has nurtured the careers of several top South African artists. His leadership extends into film production and enterprise development, with roles that have spanned both the corporate and creative sectors. Currently, the CFO and Culture Programmes lead at Snake Nation, Poho is passionate about creating opportunities for multicultural creators to thrive in the global economy.

For more information about the Debut Programme, visit the Basa website: https://basa.co.za/programmes/the-debut-programme/.

Read more: Entrepreneurship, BASA, Business and Arts South Africa, Debut Programme
Share this article
NextOptions
Business and Arts South Africa
Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz