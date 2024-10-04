Debut Programme Hlanganisa Pitch Den: Empowering South Africa’s next creative entrepreneurs

The Debut Programme, a proud initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) presents the Hlanganisa Pitch Den, a transformative platform aimed at nurturing South Africa’s emerging creative entrepreneurs.

From 23 to 30 September 2024, 200 talented participants presented their innovative business ideas, honed over three months of intensive training. The Hlanganisa Pitch Den was designed to help them refine, present, and elevate their business concepts in front of influential industry leaders. Throughout the past week, participants pitched their ideas in a fast-paced, high-impact format: four minutes to present, followed by a three-minute Q&A session with a distinguished panel of judges.

"The Hlanganisa Pitch Den is the highest point of the participants’ three months of intensive training, offering a platform where emerging creative entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas not just to impress, but to ignite real change. It’s a moment for bold, innovative ventures to shine," said Zanele Madiba, Basa programmes manager. "The most outstanding pitches will secure launch grants and advance to the prestigious Catalyst Phase, which is the final stage of the Debut Programme, where they will receive further support to turn their ideas into thriving enterprises."

Participants not only sharpened their business skills, but also their strategic thinking around marketing, creative development, and financial management. The event featured multimedia presentations and interactive demonstrations, allowing entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas in diverse and engaging ways. It inspired confidence and fostered innovation, offering participants an opportunity to gain critical experience in a competitive yet supportive environment.

The Hlanganisa Pitch Den was a turning point for these aspiring creative entrepreneurs, setting them on a path to achieve personal success and make meaningful contributions to their communities and the broader creative sector. It was not just about pitching creative ideas, it was about empowering a new generation of creative entrepreneurs who will shape the future of South Africa’s cultural and economic landscape.

Meet the adjudicators

Olwethuthando Twalo is a multifaceted leader, an accomplished writer, a digital skills facilitator, and a philanthropist. As the founder of the Iqhayiya Foundation, he is dedicated to community upliftment through technology and education. His expertise in project management, stakeholder engagement, and advocacy has made a tangible impact on issues ranging from education to combating sexual abuse. With a background in marketing consultancy and fundraising, Twalo offers participants invaluable insight into building sustainable, socially conscious business ventures.

Lerato Matolodi is a Johannesburg-based dancer, choreographer, and poet, she brings a wealth of experience in the performing arts and social advocacy. Having created and performed works tackling sensitive topics like gender-based violence and inequality, Matolodi uses art as a vehicle for transformation. Her work focuses on empowering young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through the arts.

Tshepiso Poho is a chartered accountant and creative director. As the former managing director of Cap City Records, he has nurtured the careers of several top South African artists. His leadership extends into film production and enterprise development, with roles that have spanned both the corporate and creative sectors. Currently, the CFO and Culture Programmes lead at Snake Nation, Poho is passionate about creating opportunities for multicultural creators to thrive in the global economy.

For more information about the Debut Programme, visit the Basa website: https://basa.co.za/programmes/the-debut-programme/.



