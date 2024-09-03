Marketing & Media Media
News Marketing & Media Media

2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards: Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo regional winners

4 Oct 2024
The 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards named the regional winners for Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo, with the Young Journalist nominee for the regions going to Clement Matroos of the SABC who will compete for the national Young Journalist at of the Year Award.
The 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards the regional winners for Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo have been announced (Image supplied)
The 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards the regional winners for Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo have been announced (Image supplied)

Named across the competition’s 12 categories, more than more than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year.

Regional winners

The regional winners, who each received R5 000 are:

  • Live reporting/ breaking news – No winner
  • Investigative – Aphumelele Mdlalane with contributor Semi Maseme from SABC for Farmers Demo.
  • Opinion – Paul Moola from North West On Sunday for body of work: Dust and dreams: The tale of Itsoseng and A Nation Divided.
  • Lifestyle – Ulrich Hendriks with contributor Ditshwanelo Masiea from SABC for Sutherland 9.
  • Features – Lucas Ledwaba from Daily Maverick for body of work Mister President, our biggest problem here, is water.
  • Photography – No winner
  • Sport – Willem Van der Berg from Weg! Platteland for Geloof, hoop en Vanwyksvlei United - Faith, hope and Vanwyksvlei United.
  • Financial and Economics – Ulrich Hendriks with contributor Lereko Motseko from SABC for Karoo lamb.
  • Politics – Sello Mogopa with contributor Thabiso Moss from SABC for Tlokwe local municipality
  • Sustainability – Charné Kemp from Vrye Weekblad for Boomklim op 74 vir voëls se oorlewing.
  • Innovation in journalism – No winner.

The judging panel comprises:

  • Ryland Fischer - convenor

  • Arthur Goldstuck

  • Patricia McCraken

  • Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe

  • Neo Ntsoma

  • Collin Nxumalo

  • Jovial Rantao

  • Dr Elna Rossouw

  • Advocate Robin Selwal

  • Obed Zilwa

  • Manelisi Dubase

  • Portia Kobue

The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10,000 and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100,000.

