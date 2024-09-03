2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards: Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Limpopo regional winners
Named across the competition’s 12 categories, more than more than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year.
Regional winners
The regional winners, who each received R5 000 are:
- Live reporting/ breaking news – No winner
- Investigative – Aphumelele Mdlalane with contributor Semi Maseme from SABC for Farmers Demo.
- Opinion – Paul Moola from North West On Sunday for body of work: Dust and dreams: The tale of Itsoseng and A Nation Divided.
- Lifestyle – Ulrich Hendriks with contributor Ditshwanelo Masiea from SABC for Sutherland 9.
- Features – Lucas Ledwaba from Daily Maverick for body of work Mister President, our biggest problem here, is water.
- Photography – No winner
- Sport – Willem Van der Berg from Weg! Platteland for Geloof, hoop en Vanwyksvlei United - Faith, hope and Vanwyksvlei United.
- Financial and Economics – Ulrich Hendriks with contributor Lereko Motseko from SABC for Karoo lamb.
- Politics – Sello Mogopa with contributor Thabiso Moss from SABC for Tlokwe local municipality
- Sustainability – Charné Kemp from Vrye Weekblad for Boomklim op 74 vir voëls se oorlewing.
- Innovation in journalism – No winner.
The judging panel comprises:
Ryland Fischer - convenor
Arthur Goldstuck
Patricia McCraken
Professor Gilbert Motsaathebe
Neo Ntsoma
Collin Nxumalo
Jovial Rantao
Dr Elna Rossouw
Advocate Robin Selwal
Obed Zilwa
Manelisi Dubase
Portia Kobue
The national awards will be announced on 7 November at an awards ceremony where national category winners will receive R10,000 and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder R100,000.