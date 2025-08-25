HealthyGirlSummer: Move beyond fad diets for long-lasting wellness

Summer is hot on our heels and, with it, as always, is the pressure to be beach body ready. While social media may have a certain idea of what you should look like for “hot girl summer”, a wellness expert is urging body-conscious, looks-centric South Africans to rather focus on being a “healthy girl” this summer.

Image credit: Marielle Clark on Dupe Photos

With just three months until the December holidays, Suzé Steyl, co-owner of RXME Group, says now is the perfect time to start laying the foundation for a season where you feel confident in your swimsuit, strong in your body and mind, and radiant in your skin.

“Scientific research shows that crash diets are not only ineffective but harmful.

“They disrupt your metabolism, drain your energy reserves, and accelerate skin ageing. Waiting until November to start is already too late and adds unnecessary stress.

“Sustainable health and wellness take time to develop. A healthy summer body is built slowly, not in a crash,” she says.

“‘Healthy girl summer’ is about feeling good in your skin, with routines that support your body and mind long after the season ends.”

New rules

Steyl shares four habits you can start with today - no fad diets necessary.

Move with purpose

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week. That is about 30 to 45 minutes, three to five times a week. Activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming help strengthen your heart and boost energy levels.



Incorporating strength or resistance training two to three times weekly using weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises. Studies show that resistance training enhances muscle tone and skin elasticity while slowing visible ageing.



Keep it simple - efforts count. Even a quick walk around the block burns calories, supports weight management, and improves overall cardiometabolic health.

Rethink meal timing

Eat your first meal within 30 to 60 minutes of waking up to stabilise blood sugar and kickstart your metabolism.



Aim to consume most of your daily calories earlier in the day, with lunch as your biggest meal.



Finish your last meal by 5pm to 6pm, allowing your body ample time to digest and rest overnight.

“It is not just what you eat, it is when you eat,” Steyl says. “These simple adjustments can change how your body stores and uses energy.”

Pair smart habits with skin support

Rapid weight loss often leads to loose skin, which can be frustrating despite your hard work. Non-surgical treatments like radiofrequency skin tightening effectively target these areas by stimulating collagen and elastin production.



This treatment visibly firms and lifts common problem zones such as the jawline, tummy, or thighs, enhancing your fitness and nutrition results naturally without any artificial or invasive procedures.



Combining these skin-supporting treatments with consistent healthy habits ensures a more confident, radiant you from the inside out.

Get professional guidance

For anyone struggling with weight or confidence, seeking professional medical support can be a game-changer.

Expert guidance ensures your approach is safe, effective, and tailored to your unique needs – giving you the best chance at lasting success.

According to Steyl, the advantage of starting now is timing. “With three months until December, you have the perfect runway to build confidence in a healthy, gradual way.

"By beginning today, you give your body and skin space to respond naturally. No panic, no crash diets, and no extremes.”

The shift towards “healthy girl summer” reflects a bigger trend.

On TikTok, the hashtag #HotGirlSummer has over 1.3 billion views, but new spinoffs like #HealthyGirlSummer are gaining traction, reflecting a move towards sustainable wellness instead of fleeting extremes.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s health stats highlight the need for sustainable change: over 68% of South African women and 31% of men are overweight or obese (WHO, 2024).

But Steyl insists the heart of "healthy girl summer" is not about products, diets, or numbers on the scales.

“You do not need to overhaul your life overnight. Choose one or two small changes and commit to them consistently.

"By December, you will not just look holiday-ready, you’ll genuinely feel it. That is what 'healthy girl summer' is really about.”