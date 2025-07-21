Healthcare Sports Science
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

RestonicStoneCOHSASAMedihelpInsight SurveySkin RenewalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Empowerment through exercise: Ugandan women fight obesity

    Wearing floor-length dresses and wrap-around skirts, the group of elderly women giggle and tease each other as they jog in pairs, hand in hand, across a playing field in Kivubuka, a village in eastern Uganda.
    21 Jul 2025
    21 Jul 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    The exercise class is part of a project aimed at reducing increasing rates of noncommunicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease and has attracted more than 1,000 people since it began five years ago.

    While famine and malnutrition remain major concerns in several African countries, obesity is increasingly on the march, especially among Ugandan women.

    Jane Anonyaalaba, a grandmother, is one of those looking to buck the trend. She used to struggle with high blood pressure, persistent aches and occasional paralysis in her limbs.

    "I would breathe with difficulty. Climbing a hill was almost impossible," the 70-year-old said.

    Now, she bends over double to whack three tennis balls with a cricket bat before running between a set of blue plastic wickets.

    A quarter of a century ago, just 4% of Ugandan women were obese, but that figure had more than doubled to 10.4% by 2019, according to the latest available dataset provided by the Global Nutrition Report, which tracks global nutrition.

    By comparison, male obesity had risen to just 2.3%.

    Weekly fitness clubs like Kivubuka may be a model for a local, low-cost approach to supporting ageing communities across Africa, where 17% of adult women and 6.8% of men are obese.

    As people lead more urban, sedentary lifestyles and eat cheaper ultra-processed foods, the continent is becoming more obese, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Obesity has brought a corollary rise in deaths: around one-third of Ugandans died from NCDs in 2016, almost double the number in 2000.

    "I want to think and believe that there (has been) a change in their lives," said Isaac Imaka, who organises the club on behalf of the Gabula Royal Foundation, a charity established by a Ugandan traditional leader.

    "This... is a place where you can come and find a new friend, and just have something to talk about."

    Read more: World Health Organisation, WHO, diabetes
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz