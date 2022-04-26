World Obesity Day: Genetics play a role, but lifestyle is key, say experts

World Obesity Day, observed on 4 March, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness and driving action to combat the escalating obesity crisis. Recent research highlights that while genetics may influence an individual’s risk of obesity, lifestyle interventions are crucial in reducing these risks and promoting better health outcomes.

Ingrid Singels, marketing manager for Pharma Dynamics’ Scientific Division says obesity is influenced by a complex interplay of genetic, environmental and behavioural factors.

“Specific genes have been linked to increased body mass index (BMI) and waist-to-hip ration, which can influence how the body stores fat, metabolises food and signals when you feel full. However, genetics alone do not determine an individual's weight. Research emphasises that lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise and sleep patterns, play a pivotal role in either amplifying or counteracting genetic predispositions to obesity.”

A 2025 study conducted in Nepal underscores the importance of physical activity in preventing obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2DM) among adults. Findings suggest that sedentary behaviour is a significant risk factor, reinforcing the need for public health strategies that promote regular exercise. This aligns with global recommendations advocating at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week to combat obesity.

Early treatment benefits

According to Singels, treating obesity in childhood also has profound long-term benefits. She cites a Swedish study, recently published (January 2025) in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), where researchers analysed data from 6,713 children aged 6 to 17, receiving at least 1 year of obesity treatment.

The results show that effective paediatric obesity treatment is associated with a reduced risk of cardiometabolic morbidities, which include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease and insulin resistance in young adulthood. An accompanying review highlighted the significance of these findings, emphasising that early and effective obesity treatment in children can lead to substantial long-term health benefits.

Emerging research done in China highlights the relationship between circadian rhythms (biological clock regulating sleep-wake cycles) and obesity. Scientists conducted a bibliometric analysis of studies related to circadian rhythms and obesity, analysing data from 2,870 articles originating from 88 countries worldwide. Their analysis sheds light on how circadian rhythms impact metabolism, diet and gut microbiome health and suggests that aligning eating and sleep patterns with the body’s natural rhythms can aid in obesity prevention.

Singels notes that even though we continue to face hunger in our communities, obesity generally hits lower income communities the hardest. “Financial inequality has led to the occurrence of food deserts – food environments that offer cheaper ultra-processed, but ultimately nutrient-poor food. The long-term effects of this issue are compounded as a result of unequal healthcare. Tackling these socio-economic issues is crucial if we’re going to reduce obesity rates in vulnerable populations and ensure better health outcomes for all South Africans,” she emphasises.

“However, despite these challenges, it’s important to remember that lifestyle interventions play a vital role in managing weight. By focusing on balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and behavioural changes, individuals can effectively reduce their weight and improve overall health. Weight reduction is not only achievable, but also sustainable, provided consistent effort and support are applied.”

Effective weight control

Here are some practical strategies for weight control:

Eat clean: Focus on whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, while minimising processed foods and sugary beverages. Try cutting back on carbs and rather opt for whole grains like oats and quinoa instead of white bread and pasta, which can spike blood sugar and contribute to weight gain.

Stay away from sugary drinks: Popular soft drinks, energy drinks and fruit juices can contain up to 40g of sugar per can! Swop it out for healthier alternatives like water, unsweetened sparkling water, herbal teas, black or green tea.

Chew slowly: By chewing slower, you can lower your calorie intake.

Add cardio: Aim for 20-40 minutes of cardio most days to burn calories and improve heart health.

Incorporate resistance training: Lifting weights or doing bodyweight exercises helps build muscle, burn calories and protect against bone loss.

Stay hydrated: Drinking water boosts metabolism and helps control hunger. Try sipping before meals to curb calorie intake.

Boost protein intake: Eating protein-rich foods like eggs, lean meats and legumes keeps you fuller and aids weight loss.

Get enough sleep: A consistent sleep schedule supports weight loss by regulating hunger hormones.

Track your meals: Use a food journal to stay accountable, track calories and make mindful choices.

Practise mindful eating: Slow down and focus on your food, reducing overeating and enhancing satisfaction.

Manage your stress: Do things you enjoy that bring down your stress levels, try going for a nature walk, listening to your favourite music or journaling.

Consider weight-loss medication, if necessary: For those who are overweight/ obese, and have been struggling to lose weight through lifestyle change, despite their best efforts, medication might be a short-term solution to kick-start progress. Speak to your doctor about prescription weight-loss medication such as phentermine, used as an appetite suppressant.

Many are also turning to personalised nutrition and genetic testing to assist in weight management and living healthier for longer. Advances in genetic research have made it possible to create nutrition plans tailored to an individual’s genetic profile. This personalised approach can enhance weight management and help optimise overall health outcomes.

“By embracing evidence-based lifestyle changes and leveraging personalised nutrition, individuals can take control of their weight and overall wellbeing.

“On World Obesity Day, let’s commit to a healthier future by promoting awareness, early interventions and sustainable lifestyle habits,” encourages Singels.