    Nominations for Presidential Climate Commission open

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for nominations for commissioners to serve on the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC).
    11 Aug 2025
    Image credit: Markus Spiske on Pexels

    The term of office of the current commissioners expires at the end of this year.

    In a statement, the Presidency described the PCC as an advisory body “established to facilitate social dialogue and provide advice on South Africa’s response and development pathways, which ensures a just transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy and society, and national transformation goals.”

    “The primary object of the commission is to enable and inspire an action-oriented process towards a long-term just transition.

    “In doing its work, the commission must meaningfully and effectively engage in an inclusive and transparent public participation process and make recommendations informed by the best available science and the principles of a just transition,” the Presidency said.

    Nomination process details and nomination forms can be accessed on the Presidency website as follows:

  • Call for nominations: https://tinyurl.com/w8dvh8jf
  • Nomination form: https://tinyurl.com/2ydhsye4

    Sections 10(4)(a) and 12(1)(a) of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024) of the Constitution empower the president to appoint commissioners following public nominations.

    “The chairperson of the commission is the president, and he appoints the commissioners for a five-year term, from among eligible fit and proper persons, with relevant experience in climate change, environmental policy, sustainable development, economic development, energy, or social justice and representative of broader sections and interests of our society.

    “President Ramaphosa calls on South Africans, social partners and communities to seize this opportunity and nominate the best among themselves to ensure that their interests and voices are not left out of this crucial journey as we transition to an inclusive and sustainable economy and society that is fair and just,” the statement concluded.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
