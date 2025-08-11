Nominations for Presidential Climate Commission open

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for nominations for commissioners to serve on the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC).

The term of office of the current commissioners expires at the end of this year.

In a statement, the Presidency described the PCC as an advisory body “established to facilitate social dialogue and provide advice on South Africa’s response and development pathways, which ensures a just transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy and society, and national transformation goals.”

“The primary object of the commission is to enable and inspire an action-oriented process towards a long-term just transition.

“In doing its work, the commission must meaningfully and effectively engage in an inclusive and transparent public participation process and make recommendations informed by the best available science and the principles of a just transition,” the Presidency said.

Nomination process details and nomination forms can be accessed on the Presidency website as follows:



Call for nominations: https://tinyurl.com/w8dvh8jf

