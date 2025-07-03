Listen up, journos, content creators and storytellers who are all about how climate change is affecting Africa, entries for the 2025 Climate Media Awards are open until Monday, 27 October 2025.

Image credit: Cora Pursley on Dupe Photos

Today’s emergency

“Floods and droughts are wreaking havoc across Africa. Climate change isn't just tomorrow’s problem, it's today’s emergency,” says Scrolla.Africa's political editor, Zukile Majova, who also farms in the Eastern Cape.

“These stories need to come from the ground up, from real people in real places.”

To enter the competition, you have to touch on how climate change is affecting you and highlight initiatives to deal with the climate crisis.

There are four awards:

Best Written Article – in print or online

Best Audio or Video – any station or platform

Best Social Media Post – any platform

Best Agricultural Story



Each of the first three awards comes with R20,000 for first place and R10,000 for second place, except for the new agriculture award, which only offers R30,000 to first place.

New agri award

This year, there is a brand-new award for farming and agriculture.

Changing how we farm can change everything – climate, health, nature and the economy. This award is sponsored by SRI-2030.

For this award, the judges want to hear about inspiring solutions from farmers, or initiatives by governments – local or national – to encourage methods that improve the resilience of farms and help protect food security.

Your submission could also be a call to action to other farmers and governments.

Who can enter?

Freelancers, journalists, community media reporters, YouTubers, podcasters, and social media creators from across all of Africa.

Whether you're with a big newsroom, a community radio station, or working on your own, you can win.

Your article, video or audio must have been published, broadcast or posted between 1 December 2024 and 27 October 2025.

Submit your story here.