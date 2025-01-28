Liquor.co.za and United Distributors to transform SA's online liquor industry

E-commerce liquor platform, Liquor.co.za has revelealed a major strategic partnership with United Distributors, part of the Hercules Capital Group, in a move that is set to reshape the country’s online liquor industry.

Adam Chaskalson, managing director and co-founder and Tyrone Lasarow, director at Liquor.co.za. Image supplied

The partnership brings together Liquor.co.za’s digital expertise and customer base with United Distributors’ national footprint, buying power, and a portfolio of liquor retailers including Johnnies Liquors, Preston’s and Big Daddy’s.

This alliance enables same-day delivery in Cape Town, Johannesburg and across Gauteng, with a one-to-three-day delivery for the rest of South Africa - setting a new benchmark in convenience, pricing, and access to exclusive, high-end liquor selections for both casual buyers and collectors.

“This partnership gives us the scale and strategic backing to compete aggressively in the market,” says Adam Chaskalson, managing director and co-founder of Liquor.co.za.

Tech-driven convenience

“With United Distributors’ distribution infrastructure and buying power, we’re now one of the most competitively priced e-commerce liquor stores in the country, enabling us to extend up to 10% savings to our customers plus additional added value benefits via our loyalty programme. At the same time, we’re staying true to our mission of making premium liquor more accessible through tech-driven convenience,” he said.

“Liquor.co.za is the perfect evolution to our very competitive retail and wholesale business,” added one of United’s Directors, Hannes Basson.

“It will extend our excellent service, our exceptional range of products and affordable prices right to the door of every South African consumer.”

Liquor.co.za, which launched in 2021 in response to the collapse of the live events industry during Covid-19, began as a pivot-project leveraging long-standing relationships with alcohol brands. The idea to move into direct-to-consumer e-commerce was catalysed by a collaboration with Allen Jaffe, founder of eComplete, a leading e-commerce solutions company.

The business grew rapidly in its first years, fuelled by brand partnerships, agile operations, and a digitally savvy subscriber base that now exceeds 140,000 customers nationwide.

Fusing tech innovation with logistics mastery

But the real breakthrough came with the alignment of Liquor.co.za and United Distributors — fusing tech innovation with logistics mastery. The collaboration brings access to four distribution depots in Gauteng, Cape Town, East London and Port Elizabeth, dramatically enhancing delivery speeds and operational scale.

“United Distributors had everything we needed: strong nationwide distribution, a competitive pricing edge, and a robust retail and redistributor presence,” adds Chaskalson. “They were missing one piece - a national e-commerce channel. This is the perfect fit, and we’re now building a best-in-class online experience to match that back-end power.”

Partnership revealed

One of the most exciting aspects of the partnership is the upcoming launch of South Africa’s most extensive range of fine and rare whiskies and wines, set to debut on Liquor.co.za in September 2025.

The range will feature rare international bottles, some valued at over R1m, and aims to become a digital destination for collectors and connoisseurs.

“We’re building something special - an e-commerce experience that doesn’t only offer competitive pricing and convenience, but also curates some of the rarest liquor products in the world,” says Chaskalson. “It’s going to be a game-changer for collectors in South Africa.”

Tyrone Lasarow, director at Liquor.co.za, says, “It’s through the relentless hard work, unwavering dedication and significant sacrifices of our team that we’ve earned the position we hold today.”

The full rollout of the partnership - including exclusive pricing, faster nationwide delivery, and the premium collectors’ range - will be unveiled from 1 September 2025.