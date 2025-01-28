Mastering Valentine’s Day deliveries: expert tips for on-time gifts

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the pressure is on to ensure that gifts and heartfelt gestures arrive on time. After all, an expensive perfume or a box of chocolates delivered days late is unlikely to impress.

So, how can people navigate the challenges of last-mile logistics during this busy period and ensure their packages arrive safely and, most importantly, on time?

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail, says the adage. Valentine’s Day is a peak demand period, with same-day delivery requests surging by approximately 300% compared to the previous day.

Even regular deliveries, such as retail and groceries, see a 15% increase on 14 February in markets like the UK. During busy periods, a surge in demand can often result in delays.

To avoid the stress of last-minute shopping (and to ensure your loved ones aren’t left disappointed), it’s advisable to place Valentine’s Day gift orders well in advance.

"Valentine's Day, much like other key holidays, represents a peak period for both retailers and last-mile delivery companies," said Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers.

"For instance, one of our clients, a purveyor of fragrances, achieved an impressive 29% year-on-year growth in February 2024 compared to the previous year, reflecting strong demand during this critical period."

Some retailers offer the convenience of delivering gifts directly to recipients on special occasions. However, many people prefer to receive the gift themselves first. This approach has advantages—you can inspect the item or add a personal touch—but it also means you’re responsible for packaging and shipping it to the recipient.

Valentine’s Day gifts are often fragile or delicate, requiring extra care during packaging. Use a sturdy box and generous amounts of bubble wrap to protect the item, and clearly label the package as “Fragile” to ensure the last-mile courier service handles it with care.

Before sending a package, checking what items can be transported via courier services is essential.

For example, Fastway Couriers do not transport perishable items such as plants or foodstuffs, as these require temperature control and could spoil during transit. Sending such items risks disappointing the recipient, so consider alternative options for gifts that require special handling.

Tips for online retailers

Small e-commerce retailers can adopt several strategies to simplify operations during the Valentine’s Day rush. One key approach is streamlining packaging by creating standardised, holiday-themed packaging that speeds up processing and shipping.

Partnering with a reliable courier is also crucial, especially for last-mile providers experienced in handling tight deadlines and high volumes.

"Reliable couriers are essential, particularly during peak seasons, and help ensure that deliveries are made on time and that customers receive their orders as expected—critical to maintaining satisfaction and trust,” added Velayadum.

Furthermore, businesses must manage customer expectations by communicating realistic delivery times for Valentine’s Day deliveries to ensure that gifts are delivered on time.