Public holidays jam the courier system – here’s how smart retailers stay ahead

April has packed with public holidays, giving South Africans a well-deserved break – but also creating challenges for anyone trying to stick to regular delivery timelines.

Between the Easter weekend, Freedom Day and Worker’s Day, e-commerce stores and private individuals alike are having to navigate fewer delivery days, limited courier capacity, and the risk of delays or failed deliveries.

For online businesses, this makes proactive planning more important than ever. Without it, backlogs build up, frustration sets in, and the usual convenience of online shopping can quickly disappear.

With Easter behind us and another long weekend on the way, the delivery window is narrowing again. Fewer working days mean delays are inevitable – especially when it comes to returns or re-deliveries, which often require customers to be available to receive packages.

Many people travel during this time, which makes missed deliveries more common and adds further pressure to courier systems.

That’s why it’s critical for e-commerce businesses to manage expectations. Clear communication at checkout or during order placement helps buyers understand that deliveries might take longer than usual – and that normal schedules will resume after the holidays.

In some cases, it may be better to delay a purchase until regular operations are back in place.

“This time of year presents both challenges and opportunities for the logistics industry,” said Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers.

“We’re not just moving parcels – we’re managing expectations and moments of convenience for people. Around the holidays especially, the pressure on delivery systems is immense, but it’s also when flexibility and communication matter most.”

A 2024 McKinsey study shows that consumer expectations are evolving. The majority – 90% – are willing to wait two or three days for their deliveries if it means avoiding shipping costs.

In fact, today’s online shoppers value reliability and transparency over speed. It’s no longer just about how quickly something arrives, but whether it arrives when promised.

That means even with delays, most customers are willing to wait – provided they’re kept informed. Visibility, especially during busy periods, makes a difference. As the McKinsey study notes: “Consumers place importance on flexible delivery options and return policies.”

Fastway Couriers, for example, offers delivery options that prioritise the recipient’s needs rather than the courier’s. If someone can’t provide a signature in person or needs to leave specific drop-off instructions, those details can be accommodated.

Flexibility takes many forms, from choosing a preferred delivery date to rescheduling without extra fees if they’re away. For couriers, this kind of customer-centric service is quickly becoming the norm.

While real-time tracking is now standard for most logistics companies, it’s the added flexibility that builds trust and keeps deliveries moving smoothly.

The public holiday season doesn’t have to mean disruption. With a few smart adjustments – clearer communication, flexible delivery options, and a customer-first approach – logistics providers and online retailers can stay one step ahead, keep orders flowing, and ensure the long weekends don’t come at the cost of customer satisfaction.