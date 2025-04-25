Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    ARB Ruling: Cape Flair called out for marketing as local

    Cape Flair’s online ads promise “Cape Town’s signature style” and proudly wave the South African flag—but when a customer tried to return her order, she was told to send it to China.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    25 Apr 2025
    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has upheld a complaint against the brand, finding that the marketing creates the false impression that Cape Flair is based in Cape Town and sells locally made products. The website ticks all the boxes for home-grown appeal: beach scenes, local slogans, and even an address at the V&A Waterfront. But the reality, according to the complainant, is a lot less local, and a lot more global supply chain.

    In the merits section of the ruling, The Directorate said there is a strong movement to "support local" in South Africa and that the following could be seen to be feeding into that demographic:

    • The name of the company, Cape Flair;
    • The words “Cape Town, South Africa”;
    • A depiction of the South African flag inside a heart on the homepage of the website;
    • A photograph of a well-known Cape Town beach;
    • The text “Cape Town’s signature style, tailored for South Africa”;
    • The text “South African Fashion, from the heart of Cape Town” as well as “Embrace the spirit of Cape Town with every piece”
    • The words “We’re Moving Soon!” also appear, with an address in the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre in Cape Town.

    The ARB noted that the return address only becomes clear after purchase and agreed that the overall branding was misleading. The company didn’t respond to the complaint, and the ARB ruled the ads dishonest and in breach of the Code of Advertising Practice.

    Cape Flair isn’t a member of the ARB, so the ruling isn’t binding on them—but it is binding on ARB members. In other words, media platforms and ad agencies have now been officially advised not to carry Cape Flair’s current advertising.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
