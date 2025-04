By advertising on TopAuto, you can take advantage of a highly loyal and passionate audience of financial decision-makers.

South Africa’s largest companies understand that advertising on TopAuto is the best place to reach an audience of over one million South African car buyers.

Click here to learn more about advertising on TopAuto.

This is thanks to TopAuto’s position as a trusted provider of the latest automotive industry news and features.

By advertising on TopAuto, you can take advantage of a highly loyal and passionate audience of financial decision-makers – many of whom are actively looking to make automotive purchases.

Advertise on TopAuto

The TopAuto marketing team is ready to help you reach the publication’s impressive audience.

We offer a wide range of impactful marketing solutions, including:

Sponsored articles with social media promotions



Homepage takeovers



Category takeovers



Run-of-site banners



Review videos



Newsletter banners

Our team can build a bespoke marketing package comprising whichever of these elements best suit your marketing goals.

Click here to learn more about advertising on TopAuto.