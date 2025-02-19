Subscribe & Follow
Why South Africa's top companies advertise on BusinessTech
BusinessTech is South Africa’s leading business news website and the advertising partner of choice for top South African companies looking to promote themselves.
This is thanks to BusinessTech’s audience of over five million monthly readers, the majority of whom are the purchasing decision-makers in their homes and businesses.
Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.
These readers trust BusinessTech to provide reliable information across a range of industries, allowing them to make educated decisions on their purchases, investments, and business strategies.
Best of the best
Thanks to BusinessTech’s high-end audience of South African decision-makers, the country’s top companies advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis.
This includes:
- Standard Bank
- FNB
- Takealot
- Vodacom
- Sanlam
- Discovery
- EY
- MTN
- Coronation
- Suzuki
- Altron
- Samsung
- Broll
- Liberty, and many more
Advertise on BusinessTech
BusinessTech’s marketing team is ready to help you book and run a powerful advertising campaign.
This includes writing articles and designing banners (if required), managing and delivering the campaign optimally on BusinessTech and our social media platforms, and providing reports on your campaign’s success.
