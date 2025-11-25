South Africa
    New Smart Money series focused on demystifying KAL Group – coming soon

    This Smart Money series comprises several interviews with key KAL Group execs, including CEO Sean Walsh and financial director Graeme Sim.
    Issued by Broad Media
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    A new Smart Money series is coming soon – and it is focused on demystifying KAL Group.

    KAL Group, one of South Africa’s leading agri, fuel, and convenience speciality retailers listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has grown into a diverse and dynamic business since it was established in 1912.

    There’s a rich story to tell about what makes the business unique today, and many investors are keen to learn more. In this series we’re going to deep dive into its business model, strategy and their impact.

    About the Smart Money series

    This Smart Money series – hosted by popular business and investment journalist Alishia Seckam – will comprise several interviews with key KAL Group execs, including CEO Sean Walsh and financial director Graeme Sim.

    They will unpack what KAL Group does, explain how its business model works, reveal what sets it apart, bust myths and misconceptions about the company, and much more.

    If you are interested in how South Africa’s top JSE companies operate, or are interested to learn more about one of South Africa’s historic companies, this is a Smart Money series that you cannot afford to miss.

    Watch the trailer for this Smart Money series below.



    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
