One Show 2026 reduces entry fees for 8 countries

Eight countries across the Middle East and Africa are eligible for The One Club for Creativity’s exclusive Currency Value Adjustment programme, which offers adjusted entry fees for participants from 39 qualifying countries submitting work to The One Show 2026.

Local currency

The move comes in recognition of financial challenges faced by agencies and brands whose local currency has been devalued against the US dollar. The One Show is the only major global advertising awards show to offer adjusted fees based on an entrant's location and exchange rates.

For the Middle East & Africa region, a 15% adjustment will be applied for all One Show 2026 entries received from Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, South Africa, and Tunisia. Entries received from Bahrain qualify for a 10% adjustment.

The adjustments are automatically applied during the checkout process.

Right thing to do

"Currency devaluation should not devalue a country's creativity,” said Suhana Gordhan, founder and CCO of LoveSong in Cape Town, and a One Club International Board member. “By easing the cost burden on entries, The One Show demonstrates a truly progressive and inclusive value system, where the door is kept open for local work that deserves a global stage. In times like these, this is not only a generous thing, but the right thing to do."

The One Show Currency Value Adjustment offer debuted in 2021, initially providing cost savings for entrants from 25 countries. Countries are evaluated annually using recent exchange-rate trends and economic indicators, and the list is updated.

“We recognise agencies and brands in some regions are under financial pressures due to currency devaluation, and don’t want fees to be a barrier to the entry of great work,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “As a non-profit organisation whose mission is to support the creative community, we’re committed to leveling the global playing field and finding ways to help creatives get the recognition they deserve.”