Dentsu Zambia sparks national conversation on heart health with new partnership

Dentsu Zambia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Heart Hospital (NHH), launching a shared-value partnership to strengthen communication, awareness, and community sensitisation on cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The collaboration forms part of dentsu Zambia’s CSR agenda, using the agency’s communication and marketing capabilities to support meaningful social impact.

"This partnership feels deeply personal. We all know someone affected by heart disease, a parent, a friend, a colleague. At dentsu, we have always believed that good communication can change lives, not just sell products. Working with the National Heart Hospital gives us the chance to put that belief into action, helping get critical health information to the people who need it most. It's the kind of work that reminds our team why we got into this industry in the first place”, said Chishimba Musonda, managing director, dentsu Zambia.

The partnership comes at a time when CVDs remain one of Zambia’s leading causes of death, driven by rising hypertension rates and limited public awareness. Hospitals continue to see growing numbers of patients with stroke and heart-related complications, many linked to preventable lifestyle factors. Globally, the WHO reports that cardiovascular diseases caused 19.8 million deaths in 2022, with low- and middle-income countries carrying the greatest burden.

For the National Heart Hospital, which operates without a dedicated marketing unit, the partnership offers vital support in amplifying health promotion efforts and improving public understanding of cardiac disease.

Dr. Chabwela Shumba, senior medical superintendent, National Heart Hospital, said: “As NHH, we are a patient centred health facility. This translates into ensuring that our patients have access to specialised care and sharing knowledge on cardiac disease to the country and region at large. This involves investing in health promotion, awareness programmes, and community engagement. We are aware that a healthy community leads to a healthy nation, but above all, individuals make up the community. This strategic partnership with dentsu will increase our reach, the quality and packaging of our messaging so that the community is empowered with information on cardiac disease.”

The MOU will also explore sustainable media innovations, including adapting PVC-billboard recycling projects for hospital use. Dentsu Zambia will further provide media training, marketing templates, and best-practice frameworks to support long-term capacity building.

This partnership reinforces dentsu Zambia’s commitment to local ownership, social impact, and purpose-driven communication - honouring colleagues and clients affected by heart disease while contributing to a healthier Zambia.



