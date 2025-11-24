Supergoop taps former Amazon US Beauty GM as its new CEO

Melis del Rey, the former general manager of Amazon US Health and Beauty, will serve as the new CEO and board director of the suncare brand Supergoop, effective 8 December 2025.

"Supergoop is one of those rare brands that defines a category rather than simply participating in it," said Melis Del Rey. Image credit: Supergoop

Known for her expertise in brand building, beauty technology innovation, and scaling businesses with strong retail partnerships to unlock shared growth, Del Rey brings more than two decades of experience in the global beauty and consumer products industry.

Her leadership spans roles at both Amazon and Procter & Gamble.

Most recently, Del Rey served as the general manager of Amazon’s US Health and Beauty, where she led the transformation of Amazon's US beauty business.

"Melis is a dynamic and visionary leader with a proven track record of building global brands, strengthening retail partnerships, and delivering exceptional consumer experiences," said Edgar Huber, chair of the Supergoop board.

"Her innovative approach to brand building and deep expertise across beauty, e-commerce, and omnichannel strategy make her uniquely suited to lead Supergoop into its next era of growth.”

Gregory Polcer, who has been serving as the brand’s interim CEO since May 2025, will work closely with Del Rey to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Del Rey says she’s excited to bring Supergoop’s approach to SPF to more beauty routines worldwide.

"Supergoop is one of those rare brands that defines a category rather than simply participating in it," said Del Rey.

"The brand's commitment to innovation, education, and joyful sun protection has already transformed how people think about SPF.

“I'm thrilled to help accelerate that momentum — expanding our impact, deepening consumer connection, and bringing Supergoop's mission into more routines around the world."

Del Rey has spent her career at the forefront of innovation, consumer insight, and category transformation.

She began her career as an engineer and researcher in academia, earning a PhD in new product development and engineering design as well as a B.Eng. in manufacturing engineering and operations management from the University of Nottingham.

At Procter & Gamble, she spent more than a decade in marketing and sales leadership roles across the company's global beauty portfolio.

She also serves on the Board of Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), a leading non-profit organisation advancing women's leadership in the beauty industry.