    Amazon Prime Video launches AI‑powered video recaps

    20 Nov 2025
    20 Nov 2025
    Prime Video has introduced a new feature called video recaps, described as a “first-of-its-kind application of generative AI” for streaming. The tool is designed to help viewers catch up on previous seasons of their favourite shows before a new season begins.

    By identifying key plot points and character arcs, the AI compiles a short video combining narration, dialogue snippets, music, and relevant scenes, offering a concise refresher for busy viewers.

    Amazon Prime Video launches AI&#x2011;powered video recaps

    Currently in beta in the US, video recaps is available for select English-language Prime Originals, including Fallout, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Upload, and Bosch: Legacy. When a new season is available, a “Recap” button appears on the show’s detail page, giving viewers the option to watch the AI-generated recap instead of the earlier text-based “X-Ray Recaps.”

    The feature addresses a common challenge in the streaming era: remembering plot details after long breaks between seasons. While viewers have long relied on traditional recaps or “previously on” segments to refresh their memory, Prime Video’s approach represents an innovative use of AI, automating the summarisation process and combining narration, key dialogue, and visuals in a seamless video format.

    This could be seen as a broader trend in the entertainment industry, where AI is being leveraged to deepen engagement and make it easier for audiences to reconnect with complex stories.

