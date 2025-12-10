South Africa
    SA’s first car dealer enters the metaverse

    Lazarus Motor Company launches virtual car dealership in the UBU Metaverse.
    Issued by Mann Made
    10 Dec 2025
    10 Dec 2025
    In a bold move to revolutionise the way South Africans buy cars, Lazarus Motor Company has announced that it has opened the first fully immersive virtual car dealership in the UBU metaverse, a visionary AI powered platform that is reshaping the vehicle purchase journey for the digital age.

    The Lazarus Metaverse is a cutting-edge virtual dealership that combines the excitement of 3D exploration with real-world functionality, allowing users to browse, customize, and buy vehicles, all from the comfort of their homes. Unlike traditional websites or mobile apps, the Lazarus Metaverse dealership allows users to walk through a beautifully rendered 3D showroom, inspect high-fidelity vehicle models, switch between colour options, compare trims and features, and even interact with digital content displays, just as they would in a physical dealership.

    What sets the experience apart is Laz, the friendly AI sales assistant built into the environment. Laz is capable of answering questions, walking customers through vehicle features, and helping them book virtual consultations with human F&I (Finance & Insurance) specialists from Lazarus without any delay.. Whether via desktop, mobile, or VR headset, customers are greeted and guided by Laz, creating an experience that is seamless, futuristic and personal.

    “This is the car showroom of the future,” said Ross Lazarus, executive director at Lazarus Motor Company. “We’ve built a digital dealership that is open 24/7, user-friendly, and human-centred. It’s a space where curiosity meets convenience, and where the car you explore today can be delivered to your door tomorrow.”

    From click to key – powered by blockchain and AI

    Once a user decides on a vehicle, the full KYC (know your customer) process is handled digitally within the platform. Customers can verify their identity, upload required documents, and initiate a secure purchase transaction via the traditional methods, namely finance and EFT, or using the UBU cryptocurrency.

    Upon successful purchase, users are issued a Lazarus DriveKey NFT, a unique blockchain-based digital token that serves as both proof of ownership and a claim certificate for the physical vehicle. Customers can then choose to collect the car at any Lazarus Motor Company dealership or have it delivered anywhere in South Africa. This blockchain integration not only enhances trust and security, but also marks a first-of-its-kind automotive use case in the region.

    “We’re not just innovating for the sake of technology,” said Lazarus. “We’re building systems that put control back in the hands of the buyer, blending immersive experience, digital identity, and real-world convenience.”

    “At UBU, we believe the future of interaction and purchasing is immersive. Together with Lazarus, we’re reshaping how people discover, connect, and transact with their motor vehicles, one experience at a time," said Mic Mann, CEO of UBU.

    Shopping in the metaverse

    The Lazarus Metaverse addresses long-standing challenges in the traditional car-buying journey. Users can browse the full catalogue of vehicles without needing to travel; instantly compare models, pricing, and features; and explore and configure cars in a visually rich 3D environment. The full purchase process, from KYC to payment, can be completed without the need to travel physically. Additionally, buyers will get to own a DriveKey NFT for added perks, digital identity, and loyalty.

    The Lazarus Metaverse is now live and can be explored here.

    Mann Made
    We are a brand experience agency, strategically oriented, technically inspired, logistically defined and creatively driven to produce world-class brand experiences that inform and inspire our Client audiences.
