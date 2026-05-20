Singularity Summit returns to inspire Africa’s future this October

Global thought leaders return to Johannesburg to explore AI, quantum computing, digital identity and the next era of human potential.

Singularity South Africa has confirmed that its flagship Summit will return to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 October 2026, bringing together some of the world’s most influential voices in exponential technologies, innovation and future-focused leadership.

Now entering its eighth edition in South Africa, the Summit will once again be presented in collaboration with headline sponsor Old Mutual, alongside metaverse partner UBU. Following the success of the 2025 Summit, which attracted more than 2,000 attendees, from over 600 of local and global leading companies, and widespread acclaim from delegates, the 2026 Summit aims to push the conversation even further, exploring how rapidly advancing technologies are reshaping industries, societies and human potential itself.

With two immersive stages, an interactive expo, workshops and networking experiences, the Summit will once again create a space where business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators can engage with the ideas shaping the future.

The 2026 programme will unpack the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence, 3D printing, digital identity, quantum computing, crypto economies, human optimisation and Africa’s evolving technology infrastructure. From the rise of AI factories and agentic AI to the future of emotional intelligence in machines, this year’s line-up reflects the breadth of disruption already transforming the world around us.

The first speakers confirmed for the 2026 Summit include:

Raoul Pal – founder of Real Vision and one of the world’s leading voices on cryptocurrency, macro investing and AI.

– founder of Real Vision and one of the world’s leading voices on cryptocurrency, macro investing and AI. Tilly Lockey – real life bionic woman and disability advocate, with two of the world’s most advanced bionic arms.

– real life bionic woman and disability advocate, with two of the world’s most advanced bionic arms. David Roberts – internationally recognised thought leader on disruption, innovation, exponential leadership and navigating the accelerating pace of AI.

– internationally recognised thought leader on disruption, innovation, exponential leadership and navigating the accelerating pace of AI. Brandon Birchak – human performance specialist from Las Vegas, exploring endurance breathing and the untapped potential of the human body and mind.

– human performance specialist from Las Vegas, exploring endurance breathing and the untapped potential of the human body and mind. Hardy Pemhiwa – president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies, building AI factories, infrastructure and digital ecosystems across Africa.

– president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies, building AI factories, infrastructure and digital ecosystems across Africa. Professor Benjamin Rosman – renowned AI researcher exploring emotional AI and the future relationship between humans and intelligent systems. Recently named among Time’s top 100 people to follow in AI.

– renowned AI researcher exploring emotional AI and the future relationship between humans and intelligent systems. Recently named among Time’s top 100 people to follow in AI. Mmathebe Zvobwo – director of market development for South Africa at Truecaller, speaking on the AI trust paradox and redefining secure communication across the continent

– director of market development for South Africa at Truecaller, speaking on the AI trust paradox and redefining secure communication across the continent Cathy Hackl – Nokia’s AI futurist and one of the leading global voices on emerging technologies, spatial computing and the evolving relationship between humans and AI.

Celiwe Ross of Old Mutual says this Summit allows for the advocacy of human-centred AI adoption, where technology enhances rather than replaces human capability: “Innovation is often spoken about in terms of technology, but its real impact is felt through people. The question for business is not only what new tools we adopt, but how we equip people to grow, respond, and lead in an environment that is constantly changing. For Old Mutual, future readiness is about building the confidence, capability, and culture needed to move forward responsibly."

The Summit’s metaverse experience will also return in partnership with UBU, offering attendees across the continent access to immersive digital experiences, interactive sessions, workshops and networking opportunities within Africa’s growing virtual ecosystem.

“Every year, the pace of technological change becomes harder to ignore,” said Shayne Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “What makes this Summit exciting is not only the calibre of the conversations, but the people in the room. It is where Africa’s business, technology and creative leaders come together to engage with what is coming next and, more importantly, what role the continent can play in shaping it.”

“The conversations around AI, digital infrastructure and exponential technologies have shifted dramatically over the past year,” added Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “There is now far greater urgency around how these technologies are implemented, governed and scaled responsibly. This Summit is designed to give delegates direct access to the people building the future, while creating meaningful discussions around prosperity, opportunity and innovation in an African context.”

Further announcements, including additional speakers and ticketing information, will be released in the coming months.

For more information, regular updates or to book, visit www.singularitysouthafricaSummit.org.



