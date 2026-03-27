AI network startup ODC secures $45m with MTN backing

Oran Development Corporation (ODC), a US-based AI-native Radio Access Network (AI-Ran) developer, has closed a $45m Series A funding round to accelerate the deployment of its open-architecture platform that unifies communication, sensing, and edge intelligence.

The investment was led by global technology and infrastructure companies, including Booz Allen, Cisco Investments, Nokia, and Nvidia, alongside Tier-1 telecom operators AT&T, MTN, and Telecom Italia. Phoenix Venture Partners and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management also participated.

ODC’s platform, called the “Distributed Compute Grid,” transforms traditional cell sites into AI-ready compute hubs. By integrating Nvidia’s Aerial Ran Computer Pro platform, ODC aims to enable low-latency AI workloads at the network edge, supporting applications from autonomous robotics to critical infrastructure monitoring.

Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at Nvidia, said, “ODC’s AI-Ran stack turns today’s 5G networks into a distributed AI computing fabric at the wireless edge. By unifying high-performance 5G with sensing, the platform raises the innovation bar for AI-RAN and sets the stage for 6G.”

Masum Mir, SVP and GM of Cisco Provider Mobility, added that AI intelligence moving to the edge makes mobile networks central to the digital economy. “ODC’s AI-Ran has the potential to drive a critical infrastructure transformation, moving beyond connectivity to open platforms that support AI workloads,” he said.

Other investors emphasised the platform’s impact across global markets. Nokia’s chief technology and AI officer Pallavi Mahajan said, “ODC’s approach reflects where the industry is heading: software-driven, AI-ready networks.” MTN digital infrastructure CEO Mazen Mroue highlighted its significance for Africa, noting the potential to extend advanced digital solutions from urban centres to rural communities.

Dr Shaygan Kheradpir, ODC chairman, concluded, “This Series A allows us to scale our global engagements and accelerate commercial deployment of intelligent infrastructure. ODC is building a Distributed Compute Grid that transforms networks into a foundation capable of powering industrial robotics, autonomous systems, and national infrastructure resilience.”

The company plans to expand its commercial engagements and deployments throughout 2026, targeting industries and governments seeking AI-native network solutions.