African food producers move up the value chain

African food producers are increasingly focusing on value-added products as global demand grows for traceable, sustainably produced and origin-based ingredients.

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The shift is gaining momentum across sectors including organic agriculture, plant-based foods, artisanal products and agro-processing as consumers and international buyers place greater emphasis on provenance, transparency and sustainable food production.

Springboard founder Lawrence Afere said many African natural products continue to be overlooked internationally because they are often exported in raw form.

“This led us to build Springboard as a way to change that narrative, by organising farmers, improving quality and connecting them to better markets, while also moving into value addition through products like cocoa nibs and chocolate,” he said.

Afere added that demand for traceable and sustainably sourced products is creating new opportunities for African producers.

These discussions are also emerging ahead of this year’s Good Life Show in Cape Town and Johannesburg, where producers and food businesses will showcase clean-label foods, indigenous ingredients and farm-to-fork supply chains.

Clean-label foods gain momentum

South African food businesses are also increasingly positioning provenance, ingredient transparency and local sourcing at the centre of their offerings.

“Fynbos Fine Foods is unique in that we grow, smoke, pickle, ferment and create the ultimate blends with the best fresh produce and ingredients sourced locally. It’s field to table with excellent traceability,” said Rozelle Abramson, owner and CEO of Fynbos Fine Foods.

“We always wanted to create products that we ourselves would eat and be happy feeding our children. Products that are delicious, vegan and free from anything artificial.”

Plant-based and clean-label categories are also expanding within South Africa’s food sector.

“The opportunity is not to launch yet another product, but to build a category that is honest, accessible and consistent,” said Yaron Assabi, founder of Chilled Drama Free Lifestyle.

“Plant-powered. Refined sugar-free. Additive-free. Sourced from organic farmers we know by name. Made in kitchens we run ourselves. Priced for real people. Explained in language a busy parent can trust.”

Market access remains critical

Industry organisations involved in organic agriculture, enterprise development and food market access are increasingly collaborating to support African producers entering regional and international markets.

These include the Plant Based Foods Association, IFOAM – Organics International, the Malagasy Organic Agriculture Union and South Africa’s organic agriculture sector networks.

Selected agribusinesses from countries including Egypt, Ghana, Malawi, Uganda and Nigeria are also showcasing products ranging from herbs and spices to coffee, cocoa and plant-based snacks.

The developments reflect broader growth in sustainable food production, value-added agriculture and African food trade opportunities.