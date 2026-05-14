Youth farming pilot targets jobs and food security

A new farming pilot in Diepsloot is testing whether youth unemployment and food insecurity can be addressed simultaneously by turning unemployed young people into micro-farming entrepreneurs.

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The initiative, led by non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun and funded by impact investor E Squared Investments, focuses on small-scale agritech farming as a pathway to income generation, entrepreneurship and local food production.

The Green Acres Hydro-Coop programme is based at Afrika Tikkun’s Green Acres Farm in Diepsloot and currently includes 20 participants, made up of 19 young women and one young man with a disability.

Hydroponics and poultry combined

Participants are operating Hydro-Coop units, which combine poultry farming with hydroponic vegetable production.

The solar-powered systems are designed for urban, rural and remote areas with limited infrastructure and use significantly less water than traditional farming methods.

The pilot launched in February and combines agricultural training with live business operations. Participants have received training in hydroponics, farm management and entrepreneurship while running their own micro-enterprises.

Retail partnerships and production targets

Afrika Tikkun has partnered with Garden Fresh at Nine Yards in Johannesburg, along with other retail outlets, to sell produce from the programme.

Participants are also gaining retail and customer service experience through a dedicated sales space.

If production targets are achieved, the 20 enterprises are expected to produce annually:

• 22,400 chickens

• 60,000 vegetables

• Around 228,000 meals

• Up to 1.5 million litres in water savings

“When skills development is combined with long-term mentorship, farming stops being just a chore and becomes a sustainable career. These youth aren't just farming for today; they are building the businesses of tomorrow, and it’s up to us to make sure that path remains accessible for them,” says Marc Lubner, Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun.

Women-focused entrepreneurship

Lubner said the programme was intentionally structured as a predominantly female cohort due to the economic barriers facing young women.

“This focus reflects a wider economic reality. Women, particularly younger women, face higher unemployment rates, lower business ownership levels and weaker access to startup capital than their male counterparts,” he says.

The initiative is designed around business ownership rather than temporary employment opportunities.

“Agriculture can be a powerful engine for jobs, entrepreneurship and community growth. By giving young people access to infrastructure, practical training and market opportunities, we are helping them build viable businesses and long-term income. At the same time, we are strengthening local food security and creating a model that can be scaled to reach many more young people in the years ahead,” Lubner adds.

Scaling agripreneurship opportunities

The Green Acres Hydro-Coop initiative forms part of Afrika Tikkun’s broader agricultural development programmes focused on enterprise creation and commercial farming operations.

“Agripreneurship is a lifeline for our youth. It creates opportunities for unemployed young people to become entrepreneurs through Afrika Tikkun’s Cradle to Career model,” adds Lubner.

One participant, Debra Dagada, completed an NQF Level 2 qualification in Plant Production before launching her own farming business through Green Acres. She later secured land at Northern Farm in Diepsloot and transitioned into independent farming.

UrbanFarm Africa, the agritech service provider involved in the programme, says it has implemented 271 smart farming projects, trained more than 7,500 people and helped participating farmers generate R250m over five years.

“We believe in backing solutions that are both practical and enduring,” said Zakiya Khan, Head of Investments: Social Entrepreneurship at E Squared. “What stands out in this model is its focus on enabling young people to participate meaningfully in the economy, not just through skills development, but through ownership and the ability to generate income over time”.

Afrika Tikkun plans to introduce another cohort of 20 participants in 2027 as part of broader plans to expand the model into more communities across South Africa.