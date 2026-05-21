Forestry sector preserves over 300,000 hectares of natural ecosystems

South Africa’s forestry sector is preserving more than 300,000 hectares of natural ecosystems across forestry landholdings as pressure on biodiversity, ecosystems and climate resilience continues to intensify.

Source: Supplied | Sappi Shafton Kusane Wetland

Ahead of the International Day for Biological Diversity on 22 May, Forestry South Africa (FSA) said biodiversity stewardship was becoming increasingly important beyond formally protected conservation areas.

“Biodiversity stewardship must extend beyond the boundaries of protected areas,” said Dr Ronald Heath, FSA’s Director of Research and Protection.

“Conservation has to happen across entire landscapes, where productive land uses and natural ecosystems coexist and support one another.”

Grasslands, wetlands and indigenous forests protected

A recent survey by FSA found that its members collectively preserve more than 300,000 hectares of natural ecosystems within forestry landholdings, representing more than 20% of the total forestry area.

This includes:

• More than 170,000 hectares of grasslands and associated wetlands

• 61,000 hectares of indigenous forests

• 10,000 hectares of fynbos

• Extensive riverine ecosystems

According to FSA, these areas are actively managed and maintained as part of broader environmental stewardship programmes.

The organisation said the preserved ecosystems create ecological corridors that support species movement, ecosystem functioning and climate resilience across broader landscapes.

Conservation extends beyond individual species

FSA said biodiversity preservation within forestry landscapes extends beyond protecting individual endangered species and focuses on maintaining functioning ecosystems and ecological processes.

“Healthy wetlands, grasslands, forests and river systems provide essential ecosystem services including clean water, healthy soils, carbon storage, pollination, erosion control, climate resilience, as well as being home to a multitude of species,” Heath said.

One example highlighted by the industry is MTO Forestry’s conservation work supporting the critically endangered Hewitt’s Ghost Frog, which occurs in only a few locations globally.

At MTO’s Longmore plantation, approximately half the landholding remains unplanted natural habitat, with conservation activities funded through revenue generated from planted areas.

These activities include alien invasive plant removal, controlled ecological burning and environmental maintenance.

Partnerships support biodiversity protection

The forestry sector also pointed to collaborative conservation initiatives involving industry, conservation organisations and communities.

Sappi’s Rare, Threatened and Endangered Species Programme was highlighted as one example of partnership-driven conservation aimed at protecting vulnerable species and ecosystems.

Another initiative includes the WWF South Africa and Sappi water stewardship partnership focused on the uMkhomazi catchment, part of the Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany biodiversity hotspot.

“South Africa needs connected landscapes where ecological corridors run through multiple land uses, and landowners work together toward shared biodiversity goals,” Heath said.

“The forestry sector has shown that productive landscapes can also sustain living ecosystems, and this model will become increasingly important in securing biodiversity and ecosystem services for future generations.”