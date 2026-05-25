2026 Sabre Awards EMEA winners: Clockwork, KFC take top honours

Top stories
RetailNestlé KitKat brings fans closer to Formula 1 in new partnership
19 May 2026
Marketing & MediaCastle Lager’s Here’s To The Fans That Stood The Test Of Time recreates SA football moments
18 May 2026
Lifestyleadidas launches official 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon merch
15 May 2026
Marketing & MediaCape Town Business Summit & Expo 2026 set to welcome thousands of entrepreneurs to the CTICC!
Cycle of Life 20 May 2026
Marketing & MediaYour customers know when you’re faking it
Cristelle Snyman, Everlytic 20 May 2026
Finance'Keep an open mind': Q&A with 2025 Innovation champion Johan Coetzee
Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry 20 May 2026