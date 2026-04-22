SA PR agencies bring home 17 EMEA 2026 IN2 Sabre Awards

South African Public Relations (PR) agencies racked up 17 Provoke Media EMEA IN2 Sabre Awards, with five winners and 12 Certificates of Excellence.

South African Public Relations (PR) agencies racked up 17 Provoke Media EMEA IN2 Sabre Awards including the #VaselineVerified campaign — Unilever with Ogilvy South Africa (Source: @ ididthat ididthat

Ogilvy South Africa won three categories and two certificates. Clockwork won two categories, and its Homes Need Pets campaign was awarded two Certificates of Excellence.

Razor PR’s Signals of Strength was also awarded two Certificates.

Retroviral was awarded three Certificates - two for Castle Lager and one for Profmed, while Irvine Partners received two Certificates.

KFC Africa was awarded a Certificate for its How Open Chair and KFC Africa took mentorship to new heights.

The Provoke Media EMEA IN2 SABRE Awards celebrate excellence in digital, social media, data, analytics, and content creation within the public relations sector in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

These awards (abbreviation for "Insight & Innovation") honour campaigns highlighting innovative approaches to brand reputation and engagement, frequently awarded to creative, technology-driven campaigns.

Winners

The South African agencies and campaigns that won are:

Social Media & Community Management: Co-Creation with Influencers and Creators: #VaselineVerified — Unilever with Ogilvy South Africa



Innovative Use of Video and Streaming Platforms: Audi TikTok Test Drive — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa



Innovative Tools and Tactics: Brand Identity and Design: Behind The Label — Salvation Army with Clockwork



Innovative Tools and Tactics: Purpose and Impact Partnerships: The Pura Roadblock — Pura Soda with Clockwork



Campaign Awards: Content Marketing Campaign: #ForeverGolf — Volkswagen South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Certificates of Excellence

South African agencies were awarded 12 Certificates of Excellence.

Innovative Use of Video and Streaming Platforms:: Afrobeats: Culture in Motion — Spotify with Irvine Partners



Earned Media: Business/Trade Media: Signals of strength — Anglo American with Razor PR



Paid and Owned Media: Documentary Film and Video: The Heritage of Craft — Ab InBeV - Castle Lager with Retroviral, Shaun James Film



Social Media & Community Management: Co-Creation with Influencers and Creators: Give Gogo Mzansi — Uber South Africa with Irvine Partners



Innovative Tools and Tactics: Audio: Podcasts + Music:— Ab InBeV - Black Crown with Retroviral, Run Jump Fly



Innovative Tools and Tactics: Gamification/User-Generated Contests: KFC Sauce Code - Live in the Code, Win in the Game — KFC South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Innovative Tools and Tactics: Brand Collaboration: Vaseline Cera Glow - #GlazedandGlowing — Unilever with Ogilvy South Africa



Innovative Tools and Tactics: Purpose and Impact Partnerships: Lifting Leaders: How Open Chair and KFC Africa took mentorship to new heights — KFC Africa



Data and Analytics: Behavioural Science: Homes Need Pets — Byron Thomas Properties with Clockwork



Data and Analytics: Data-Driven Insight & Strategy: Signals of strength — Anglo American with Razor PR



Campaign Awards: Micro-Budget Campaign: Homes Need Pets — Byron Thomas Properties with Clockwork



Campaign Awards: Platform Creation: finDR (pronounced finder) — Profmed with Faith & Fear, and Retroviral

The awards were awarded last night, 21 May, in London.

See the full list of winners here.