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    Tributes pour in for Maria McCloy ahead of Joburg Theatre memorial

    The family of Maria McCloy has announced that her memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, at the Joburg Theatre, following her sudden passing on Tuesday evening, 12 May 2026, at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to heart failure.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    18 May 2026
    18 May 2026
    Maria McCloy is pictured in her Johannesburg apartment which is often used for film and television productions like Kings of Joburg. Source: Supplied.
    Maria McCloy is pictured in her Johannesburg apartment which is often used for film and television productions like Kings of Joburg. Source: Supplied.

    Cultural tastemaker

    McCloy, a renowned lifestyle writer, publicist, fashion designer and cultural tastemaker, has been widely remembered as a significant force in South Africa’s creative and media landscape. Tributes have described her as a connector and cultural advocate whose influence spanned journalism, fashion, music and public relations.

    The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said McCloy was a “formidable force” whose work helped shape a confident, contemporary African cultural narrative that resonated both locally and internationally. Through her career, she championed African identity and celebrated Black creativity across multiple platforms.

    Award-winning journalist, editor and content director Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa described McCloy as “a writer, a voice, a cultural tastemaker” who bridged the gap between South African street style and global fashion and cultural trends.

    “She was constantly reminding us that Africa was bold, colourful and unapologetically loud,” Zwane-Siguqa said. “Her passing marks yet another blow for South African lifestyle journalism.”

    Zwane-Siguqa added that McCloy’s impact extended far beyond the publications and platforms she contributed to, noting that she consistently amplified African stories, aesthetics and voices as a writer, publicist, designer, DJ and creative collaborator.

    The National Arts Festival, Makhanda, also paid tribute, saying McCloy had long been a cultural advocate, taste-shaper and creative in her own right. The organisation said her ability to weave together people, places and ideas was exceptional, including through her work with the festival.

    African creativity

    Her passion for African creativity, it said, and her ability to map and connect the threads that drive it forward, made a meaningful contribution to South Africa’s cultural story.

    “It is hard to believe someone so vibrant and full of life is no longer with us,” the festival said, extending its condolences to her family and friends.

    McCloy’s sister, Thandiwe McCloy, described her as “a blessing” in her life, recalling her generosity and support, including funding refurbishments to her family home.

    She added that Maria’s 50th birthday celebration earlier this year was a particular highlight, bringing together friends from across her life, from high school through to her professional career.

    “Maria was brilliant at keeping in contact with friends,” she said. “The friends she had, she had known for 20 to 30 years. Her friends are from every race, every culture and every country.”

    Read more: Maria McCloy, PR, Karabo Ledwaba
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    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at [email protected]
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