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#Cannes2026 | Middle East secures Craft Lions as Africa misses out
BigTime Creative Shop earned a Silver Lion in Animation for The Ring: The Legacy Continues, while McCann Dubai took home Bronze Lions in the Digital Design, Innovation of Data and Curation of Data categories for Spoor’s Birdwatcher campaign.
Digital Design
Design Lions had 12 Bronze Lions, 8 Silver Lions and 4 Gold Lions. There were 789 entries in design with only 55 Shortlisted.
The Grand Prix in Brand Transformation went to Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab in the US for the Apple TV Rebrand.
See all the winners here.
Digital Craft
Digital Craft had 352 entries, two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze and 28 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix was awarded to the US in the Craft AI category and went to Google and Google, Mountain View for Project Genie.
See all the winners here.
Film Craft
Film Craft had 1421 entries, six Gold, 15 Silver, 21 Bronze and 104 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix was earned by New York's Isle of Any for brand Coinbase for its Your Way Out campaign.
Industry Craft
Industry Craft had 646 entries, four Gold, five Silver, 17 Bronze and 35 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix went to Spain’s Lola and De’Longhi for Tiny Coffee Shops.
See all the winners here.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
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