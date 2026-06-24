Cannes2026 | Middle East secures Craft Lions as Africa misses out

Saudi Arabia’s BigTime Creative Shop and McCann Dubai secured the Middle East’s only wins in the Craft category at Cannes Lions, with no agencies from South Africa or elsewhere in Africa picking up awards in the category.

Ring Magazine's campaign received a Silver Lion.

BigTime Creative Shop earned a Silver Lion in Animation for The Ring: The Legacy Continues, while McCann Dubai took home Bronze Lions in the Digital Design, Innovation of Data and Curation of Data categories for Spoor’s Birdwatcher campaign.

Digital Design

Design Lions had 12 Bronze Lions, 8 Silver Lions and 4 Gold Lions. There were 789 entries in design with only 55 Shortlisted.

The Grand Prix in Brand Transformation went to Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab in the US for the Apple TV Rebrand.

See all the winners here.

Digital Craft

Digital Craft had 352 entries, two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze and 28 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix was awarded to the US in the Craft AI category and went to Google and Google, Mountain View for Project Genie.

See all the winners here.

Film Craft

Film Craft had 1421 entries, six Gold, 15 Silver, 21 Bronze and 104 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix was earned by New York's Isle of Any for brand Coinbase for its Your Way Out campaign.

Industry Craft

Industry Craft had 646 entries, four Gold, five Silver, 17 Bronze and 35 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Spain’s Lola and De’Longhi for Tiny Coffee Shops.

See all the winners here.



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