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Cannes Lions

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#Cannes2026 | Middle East secures Craft Lions as Africa misses out

Saudi Arabia’s BigTime Creative Shop and McCann Dubai secured the Middle East’s only wins in the Craft category at Cannes Lions, with no agencies from South Africa or elsewhere in Africa picking up awards in the category.
Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
24 Jun 2026
24 Jun 2026
Ring Magazine's campaign received a Silver Lion.
Ring Magazine's campaign received a Silver Lion.

BigTime Creative Shop earned a Silver Lion in Animation for The Ring: The Legacy Continues, while McCann Dubai took home Bronze Lions in the Digital Design, Innovation of Data and Curation of Data categories for Spoor’s Birdwatcher campaign.

Digital Design

Design Lions had 12 Bronze Lions, 8 Silver Lions and 4 Gold Lions. There were 789 entries in design with only 55 Shortlisted.

The Grand Prix in Brand Transformation went to Apple and TBWA\Media Arts Lab in the US for the Apple TV Rebrand.

See all the winners here.

Digital Craft

Digital Craft had 352 entries, two Gold, three Silver, five Bronze and 28 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix was awarded to the US in the Craft AI category and went to Google and Google, Mountain View for Project Genie.

See all the winners here.

Film Craft

Film Craft had 1421 entries, six Gold, 15 Silver, 21 Bronze and 104 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix was earned by New York's Isle of Any for brand Coinbase for its Your Way Out campaign.

Industry Craft

Industry Craft had 646 entries, four Gold, five Silver, 17 Bronze and 35 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Spain’s Lola and De’Longhi for Tiny Coffee Shops.

See all the winners here.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: Africa, Apple, Cannes Lions, design, Middle East, Karabo Ledwaba, #Cannes2026
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About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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