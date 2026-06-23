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    2 South Africans named among PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 EMEA class

    Two South African communications leaders have been recognised in PRovoke Media's 2026 Innovator 25 EMEA list, an annual ranking that celebrates professionals driving new thinking and approaches across the communications industry.
    23 Jun 2026
    23 Jun 2026
    This year marks PRovoke Media's 11th annual Innovator 25 class in EMEA. Source: PRovoke Media.
    This year marks PRovoke Media's 11th annual Innovator 25 class in EMEA. Source: PRovoke Media.

    Complex environment

    This year's South African representatives are Abdul Waheed Patel, chief executive of Ethicore, and Rachel Irvine, chief executive of Irvine Partners.

    Now in its 11th year, the Innovator 25 recognises communications professionals who are challenging established practices and helping organisations navigate an increasingly complex environment. The 2026 class includes experts spanning corporate affairs, public policy, creativity, digital and social media, artificial intelligence, data and intelligence, employee engagement, healthcare communications and reputation management.

    Strategic business discipline

    According to PRovoke Media, this year's innovators are not only developing new tools and capabilities but are also reshaping how communications leaders influence business strategy and public discourse.

    PRovoke Media said the class reflects a region grappling with economic, political and societal change, with innovators helping to elevate communications from a support function to a strategic business discipline. From AI adoption and digital transformation to sustainability, public affairs and stakeholder trust, the selected professionals are recognised for finding new ways to solve complex challenges and create meaningful impact.

    See the full list here.

    Read more: Public relations, Irvine Partners, PR
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