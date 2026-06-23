Got award-winning work? Deadlines fast approaching for 14th annual WesBank New Generation Awards

Final countdown: Standard entry fee window for 2026 WesBank New Generation Awards closes 3 July.

The WesBank New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards – South Africa’s premier independent and performance-based digital accolades – have announced that the standard entry fee window will officially close on Friday, 3 July 2026. Agencies, brands, and innovators looking to showcase their industry-defining work at the standard rate are encouraged to finalise their submissions before the fast-approaching deadline.

A final late-entry window will remain open from 6 July to 17 July, which will incur an increased late fee. After this date, submissions will officially close for the year.

Please note that the awards do not utilise an online submission portal. Instead, all completed entry forms should be submitted via email directly to az.oc.sdrawanegwen@nehpets.

As the definitive benchmark for South Africa's digital landscape, the awards have spent the past 14 years celebrating the pioneers who move the needle in social-first marketing, digital media, AI, creativity, integrated marketing, and online technology. With a legacy of over 6,000 entries processed since 2012 and more than 1,700 accolades bestowed across 60 industry-specific categories, this is a premier opportunity for brands and agencies to showcase their technical prowess, creativity, and strategic ROI on the national stage.

More than an accolade, a New Gen Award validates true excellence amidst a rapid digital shift. It represents the intersection of pure data and creative brilliance – the space where impactful strategy, human connection, and advanced technology come together to redefine brands that become part of our industry's legacy.

– Stephen Paxton, awards founder

To enter the 2026 awards, click here.

2026 Awards

Sustained excellence: WesBank returns as platinum sponsor

Building on a successful partnership, the awards are proud to welcome back WesBank as the platinum headline naming sponsor for the second consecutive year. The awards will continue to be branded The WesBank New Generation Awards until May 2027, reinforcing a shared commitment to honouring the architects of South Africa’s digital future.

New Generation Awards announces 2026 brand sponsorships with Mettlestate and Naritive

In a mutual commitment to championing the next generation of South African talent, Mettlestate is the official category sponsor for:

The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award



The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award.

Simultaneously, pushing the boundaries of digital and technological transformation, Naritive has put its name behind two highly competitive, tech-driven categories:

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign



Best Use of AI in a Marketing Campaign Award by a Corporate.

Both sponsorships underscore a shared belief in progress, innovation, and the continuous evolution of South Africa's marketing landscape.

Witness the evolution of the awards

at our most immersive Johannesburg ceremony yet!

The 2026 Awards Gala marks a bold new era for the New Gen legacy. We have refined every detail to create a sleeker, sharper, and more impactful ceremony that honours the pace of the digital world. New Gen is shedding the traditional to embrace the dynamic, creating a stage dedicated to the work and the people behind it. Mark your calendars for 23 September at NH Sandton – the night Johannesburg witnesses the pinnacle of South African digital achievement.



