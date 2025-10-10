Pitch Digital & Hippo Insurance win gold for Blogging Excellence at New Gen Awards

Pitch Digital and Hippo Insurance have won gold for Blogging Excellence at the Corporate New Generation Awards for their Complete Car Guide (SA), celebrating impactful, data-driven automotive content.

Pitchsm.co.za and Hippo.co.za proudly announce their latest achievement — winning Gold for Blogging Excellence at the Corporate New Generation Awards. This recognition celebrates the success of their collaborative project, The Complete Car Guide (SA), a content-driven campaign designed to empower South African car buyers through accessible, informative, and SEO-optimised storytelling.

The Complete Car Guide (SA) bridges the information gap many local car buyers face, offering trusted answers about ownership costs, insurance, maintenance, safety, and comparisons. The content hub features brand and model-specific pages, interactive insurance cost tools, and engaging blogs that reflect South Africa’s car culture.

In less than a year, the campaign has:

Reached over 24,900 users



Generated 350+ quality car insurance leads



Strengthened Hippo’s SEO visibility and authority across key automotive keywords

Key features include:

Comprehensive guides for top brands and models, answering real consumer questions



Built-in cost estimators to compare affordability and ownership costs



Blogs exploring local car trends, cost breakdowns, and market data



An SEO strategy merging data insights with authentic human storytelling

“This award recognises the passion and dedication of our team,” said Steven Green , CEO of Pitch SM. “The Complete Car Guide is a trusted companion for South Africans navigating car ownership. Winning Gold validates our mission to create meaningful, impactful content.”

Franki Robinson , senior marketing manager at Hippo, added: “Our goal was to provide clarity and confidence for South African car buyers. This award highlights the strength of our partnership with Pitch and the real-world value of content that connects.”

The initiative reflects Hippo’s mission to empower consumers by blending informative content with actionable tools across products like car insurance, motorcycle cover, and warranties . Designed for long-term growth, the content strategy is also AI-ready and evergreen, ensuring continued visibility and relevance.

Winning at the Corporate New Gen Awards positions Pitch SM among South Africa’s leading digital content creators, recognised for measurable performance, creativity, and innovation in content marketing.

For more information, visit www.pitchsm.co.za.



