Machine_ wins metal at New Gen for specialist content marketing and internal comms team

Issued by Machine_
1 Oct 2024
1 Oct 2024
Publicis Groupe's creative solutions agency, Machine_, delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, clinching two golds, two silvers and one bronze for its specialist content marketing and internal communications team.
Machine_ wins metal at New Gen for specialist content marketing and internal comms team

With seven entries, seven finalists and five clients: Rimmel, Sanlam, Sasko, Nutun and Spotify Africa, Machine_ showcased its prowess in delivering digital excellence across a range of industries.

The New Generation Awards, a premier event in South Africa’s digital media landscape, celebrates innovation in digital communications with 55 industry-specific categories.

List of wins

  • Gold: Sanlam – Best Online Newsletter

  • Gold: Sanlam Connect – Best Online Magazine/Newspaper

  • Silver: Nutun Engage – Best Online Magazine/Newspaper

  • Silver: Sanlam Reality – Blogging Excellence

  • Bronze: Sanlam Money Saver – Best Marketing Automation Campaign

Notably, Machine_ achieved a 100% conversion of entries into finalists and a 70% conversion of finalists into winners, indicating the strength and consistency of its work.

Speaking on the agency's success, Machine_ managing director Robyn Campbell says: “This is a tribute to the power of our specialist content marketing and internal communications teams. It’s wonderful to see the value of content and internal comms being recognised in such a meaningful way. It reinforces the impact of strategically crafted content in today’s digital landscape and we are thrilled to celebrate these wins with our clients.”

Paige Dorkin, head of Content at Machine_ adds: “It's particularly gratifying to see our partnership with Sanlam, both in internal communications and in loyalty and rewards, once again recognised for excellence and impact across a wide range of channels. Strong partnerships produce great work and Machine_'s commitment to borderless creativity means we're constantly looking for fresh new ways to engage our audiences and impact our clients' businesses. This result shows the power of content marketing to do just that.'

Machine_ continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge creative solutions that drive real results for clients across South Africa.

New Generation Awards, Machine_, Publicis Groupe Africa
Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
Let's do Biz