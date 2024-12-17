Machine leverages content marketing to help PepsiCo build a thriving community of bakers

In today's data-driven landscape, understanding your consumer – and knowing how to leverage that understanding – has become crucial for brands looking to grow and engage their audience.

To navigate this new marketing territory, PepsiCo, owners of Sasko, Moir’s and Safari brands, launched a baking platform Bake it Better (www.bakeitbetter.co.za) in October 2023. Machine, digital specialist agency for Sasko, led the development of the content strategy for Bake It Better, which included a robust personalisation strategy.

Bake it Better, with more than 55,000 monthly visitors, goes beyond traditional recipe collections by providing an inclusive space where bakers of all skill levels can learn, share, and celebrate their passion for baking. Within the first month of launch, the platform had already attracted 10,000 members, and the recently launched Masterclass series, led by renowned pastry chef Teddy Zaki, was the next step in providing a rich content experience for bakers of all skill levels.

“Bake it Better is an excellent example of how content marketing can help build a loyal and passionate community,” says Paige Dorkin, head of content Marketing at Machine. “We developed differentiated, uniquely South African baking content to offer real value to users and build a baking community that enables a direct marketing strategy. The launch of our first online Masterclass just ahead of the festive season, when baking interest is at an all-time high, is an exciting step in delivering on our content ambitions.”

“Machine's expertise in content marketing and insights-led marketing approach has been instrumental in helping us build a strong foundation for Bake it Better,” said Astrid Wyngaard, brand manager of Sasko Flour. “We’ve seen the impact on business results over the past year, as we deliver more relevant and personalised experiences to our passionate baking audience. We’re also incredibly proud of the accolades our website recently received at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards, and can’t wait to bring new initiatives, competitions, recipes and tools to our audience in 2025.”

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, data driven creativity and personalisation at scale will remain a critical asset for brands. By partnering with Machine, PepsiCo is not only creating a community-centric platform, but also positioning itself for long-term success in the data-driven era.

