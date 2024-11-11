Marketing & Media Education
    Machine_ x Blackboard: Inspiring the next generation of creatives

    Issued by Machine_
    11 Nov 2024
    Machine_, a leading creative agency, recently hosted two workshops for the Blackboard community in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The sessions were designed to offer young creatives an inside look at the advertising world, showing them how different roles – from account management to production — work together to bring client briefs to life.
    This immersive experience gave students from underprivileged communities a firsthand look into an industry that’s often out of reach, aiming to generate excitement and a clearer understand of the creative process and spark passion for a career in advertising.

    Nkanyezi Masango, founder of Blackboard, expressed his gratitude, saying: “It takes a village to raise a Blackboard student. That’s why we, at Blackboard, are so grateful for the support from Machine_. They have become an extended family in the eyes of our learners both in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The consistent warmth, nurturing spirit, and inspiration from Machine_ has been immeasurable.”

    The workshop format combined hands-on learning with guided discussions to foster student growth. Reflecting on the experience, producer and student coordinator, Tiisetso Motloenya shared: “Seeing the growth of the students in real time is what makes the journey worthwhile. Their growth and love for all things creative is always reignited in these masterclass-style workshops. It reaffirms that the Blackboard and Machine_ partnership really is there to make a positive impact at a grassroots level in the advertising industry.”

    Lindsey Rayner, national general manager at Machine_ Johannesburg, described the energy of the sessions, adding: "Watching the excitement on the faces of 15 Grade 10s from Blackboard Community, as they learned about the jobs we often take for granted and embraced their creative task with freedom and joy, was a perfect reminder of the privilege it is to work in this industry. Creative joy is worth every battle, every deadline, and every demand.”

    “Our industry thrives when fresh voices and new perspectives are given space to grow,” says Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine_. “This partnership with Blackboard isn’t just about fostering creativity, it’s about investing in a future where more diverse talent is seen and heard in our industry.”

    The partnership between Machine_ and Blackboard continues to cultivate a new wave of creative thinkers, laying the foundation for a more inclusive advertising industry.

    More About Machine_

    Machine is a South African creative solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

    Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up-to-date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.

    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
