Machine’s Sarah Browning-de Villiers appointed to IFICA’s Advisory Board
With over a decade of experience in communications, Sarah is well positioned to support IFICA’s vision of promoting excellence and innovation in the field of internal communications across Africa.
As part of her role at Machine (part of Publicis Groupe Africa), which has a specialist team for internal communications, integrated with its content marketing and B2B specialisations, Sarah has led internal communications partnerships with global enterprises like Sanlam Group.
“Internal communications has typically been unrepresented within marketing and communication functions, bodies and awards shows on the continent, yet it is a critical and deeply specialist component for any effective, people-led organisation,” says Sarah. “It’s exciting to join IFICA in an advisory role as they embark on supporting, advocating for and driving professional development and best-practice for internal communications throughout Africa.
“At Machine, we are passionate about the role internal communications plays as the foundation for any successful organisation; without an energised, connected employee base united by a clear strategy, vision and purpose, no business will achieve effective, sustainable growth – however compelling its external service or product proposition to customers may be.”
“Sarah’s appointment to IFICA’s Advisory Board marks an exciting step in our mission to elevate internal communications across Africa,” says Adesh Chetram, president of IFICA, and Nedbank’s group head: integrated communications. “Her expertise in crafting impactful strategies and driving excellence in the field aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting and advancing this critical discipline. We look forward to the insights and innovation she will bring as we champion the role of internal communications in shaping thriving organisations.”
