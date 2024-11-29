Unveiling Cell C’s audio identity

Howard Audio is excited to share one of its most intricate and meaningful projects to date. In collaboration with Joe Public and Cell C, the company was tasked with a unique challenge: to reimagine Cell C’s audio identity, coinciding with their comprehensive rebrand.

A new era in audio branding

Cell C’s transformation extended beyond visual updates; it required a fresh auditory perspective - a brand song and a distinctive audio logo.

The art of crafting an audio logo

An audio logo is far more than a jingle. It’s a sonic signature, a mnemonic device that connects listeners to a brand on an emotional level. Our goal was to create an audio identity that would become synonymous with Cell C’s values and vision.

Uncovering sound from silence - The origin story

Our journey for Cell C’s sonic signature led us deep into their headquarters, where we explored every corner for potential sounds.

It was in the basement, amid a collection of outdated equipment, where we stumbled upon old AC/DC converters - relics from the past that hadn’t seen the light of day in years. As we handled these forgotten pieces, a thought occurred:

What if these converters could be repurposed to tell their story?

We experimented - tapping and arranging the metal, attentive to the sounds they created. Each strike uncovered a piece of Cell C’s technological heritage.

This exploration turned into an exciting discovery as these noises began to form a melodious pattern. These were not just random sounds; they were the beginnings of a melody. By using the letters in “Cell C” as a guide, we crafted a sequence that was simple yet memorable, directly translating the company’s legacy into sound.

From concept to reality

Back in our studios, these sounds evolved into a vibrant brand song that marries traditional harmonies with modern rhythms.

The lyrics, inspired by the Zulu phrase “Sisonke” meaning “we are together,” highlight the brand’s commitment to unity and connection.

Launching a (sonic) legacy

The culmination of this project is not just a new sound for Cell C but a testament to the power of audio in branding. This identity honors their heritage and aims to resonate with audiences for years to come, ensuring Cell C’s voice is as impactful sonically as it is visaully - our purpose at Howard Audio.

This project has been remarkable for us,. We are proud to have been part of this venture and are excited about the continued impact this will have on the Cell C brand.

For a full explanation of this project - head to the YouTube video above.

Adam Howard founder, Howard Audio



