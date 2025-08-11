Dis-Chem offers Women's Month screening package

In celebration of Women's Month, Dis-Chem is offering a screening package that includes pap smears, breast and HPV screening tests for R299,95 until 15 August 2025.

With women taking on the lion’s share of household labour and responsibility in South Africa, their health can often take a backseat to the needs of those around them.

"Preventative screenings are one of the most effective ways to support women by empowering them to manage their health."

"With the increasing corporatisation of Women’s Day and initiatives that often do little to meaningfully change the lives of women, our focus on prioritising health is a welcome reminder of what it looks like to understand the real needs of women,” says Dis-Chem Clinic executive Lizeth Kruger.

Early detection can dramatically improve treatment outcomes and save lives from some of the leading health concerns for women in South Africa.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer among women in South Africa, and it can be successfully treated if detected early.

Regular breast exams are crucial, as the delay in breast cancer detection makes it harder to treat successfully.

South African women are also three times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to the global average, and worryingly, most cases are fatal.

Pap smears and HPV screenings are crucial for early detection and prevention of cervical cancers.

“We encourage women to give themselves the gift of peace-of-mind, to be proactive and visit a clinic for this extensive and potentially lifesaving screening option,” Kruger says.