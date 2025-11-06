South Africa
    Vitality's Google-powered AI tool builds on Discovery Health’s PHP

    Building on Discovery Health's Personal Health Pathways (PHP), Vitality and Google have paired up to introduce Vitality AI. This new platform — which will combine Google Cloud's advanced AI and data analytics with Vitality's health statistics and behaviour-change expertise — looks set to revolutionise how we understand and manage our health.
    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025
    Georgia Lewis Anderson hosted the Vitality AI launch in London, England. Image supplied.
    Georgia Lewis Anderson hosted the Vitality AI launch in London, England. Image supplied.

    PHP has proven its ability to reach those who need it most: 65% of activations are from members with chronic conditions, and 41% from previously health-unengaged individuals.

    Early data shows a 5.7x increase in cancer screenings, a 2.3x rise in GP visits, and a 17.3x uplift in digital health actions – clear evidence of PHP’s power to close care gaps and enable early detection and prevention.

    Vitality AI enhances the intelligence, speed, and scalability of PHP’s personalisation engine – without changing its core design.

    Vitality’s AI platform will use Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, integrating them with Vitality’s health and lifestyle dataset.

    Adrian Gore, founder and group chief executive of the Discovery Group, said: “By bringing together Google’s technology and AI capabilities, and our unique data sets and understanding of behavior change, we will have a never-before-seen capability and understanding of a person’s health, coming together in a way that personalizes and empowers millions of people to take control of their health.”

    Vitality's de-identified dataset comprises more than 2,800 dimensions, such as lifestyle behaviours, health data, clinical risk, and propensity for incentives that drive behaviour change.

